Pro-abortion members of the U.S. Senate may see their strategy to advance the gruesome practice backfire – so warns a national pro-life group.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, in co-authoring a 23-page report released in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, makes it clear she is all-in for abortion:

“This report reveals that the abortion bans and extreme restrictions imposed by Republican politicians have devastating health consequences and threaten women’s lives,” Warren states. “… [T]he health consequences of criminalizing abortion are catastrophic for women – and the Republicans’ proposed national abortion ban would only exacerbate this crisis.”

Now the Democratic firebrand from Massachusetts is demanding a vote on a bill to advance abortion – one that has already passed the House in July on a near party-line vote.

Former Congresswoman Marilyn Musgrave, now a spokeswoman for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, tells AFN that anti-life members of Congress like Warren just can’t get enough abortion.

“They want yet another vote on the worst named legislation in history: the so-called ‘Women’s Health Protection Act,'” notes Musgrave. “They want to vote on it again and give a clear message that they are for abortion up to the moment of birth – for any reason, for no reasons, paid for by your tax dollars … and here we go again.”

The pro-life leader points out that 47 of 50 European nations limit abortion at 15 weeks or earlier – effectively putting the United States in the same category with a couple of notorious persecutors of the unborn.

“We’re in the company of China and North Korea when we don’t have reasonable limits on abortion,” Musgrave explains. “So, that message is going to be loud and clear from pro-life heroes like [Senator] Lindsey Graham. People are going to find out more and more how extreme the other side is on abortion.”

Pro-abortion senators want all members to vote and go on record for or against the Women’s Health Protection Act, for the sake of another election in two years. Passage of the legislation would make null and void all pro-life limits passed by states.

—-

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.