Pro-abortion members of the U.S. Senate may see their strategy to advance the gruesome practice backfire – so warns a national pro-life group.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, in co-authoring a 23-page report released in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, makes it clear she is all-in for abortion:
“This report reveals that the abortion bans and extreme restrictions imposed by Republican politicians have devastating health consequences and threaten women’s lives,” Warren states. “… [T]he health consequences of criminalizing abortion are catastrophic for women – and the Republicans’ proposed national abortion ban would only exacerbate this crisis.”
Now the Democratic firebrand from Massachusetts is demanding a vote on a bill to advance abortion – one that has already passed the House in July on a near party-line vote.
Former Congresswoman Marilyn Musgrave, now a spokeswoman for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, tells AFN that anti-life members of Congress like Warren just can’t get enough abortion.
“They want yet another vote on the worst named legislation in history: the so-called ‘Women’s Health Protection Act,'” notes Musgrave. “They want to vote on it again and give a clear message that they are for abortion up to the moment of birth – for any reason, for no reasons, paid for by your tax dollars … and here we go again.”
The pro-life leader points out that 47 of 50 European nations limit abortion at 15 weeks or earlier – effectively putting the United States in the same category with a couple of notorious persecutors of the unborn.
“We’re in the company of China and North Korea when we don’t have reasonable limits on abortion,” Musgrave explains. “So, that message is going to be loud and clear from pro-life heroes like [Senator] Lindsey Graham. People are going to find out more and more how extreme the other side is on abortion.”
Pro-abortion senators want all members to vote and go on record for or against the Women’s Health Protection Act, for the sake of another election in two years. Passage of the legislation would make null and void all pro-life limits passed by states.
—-
Politicians playing with abortions are like fools trying to play with God,,,,by playing god. Those infinite immediate power gratifications gained while alive holding power, seal their impotent finite endings to live eternity in hot lakes of fire.
Revelation 21:8
But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.
This so-called Democratic firebrand from Massachusetts, is just heating up the very griddle she will roast upon when she gets her date with the second death, having colluded with the first death of American innocence, as a living example of the walking brain dead soulless secular who cannot and should never be trusted with American innocence, she who first among the guilty who rose to prominence on stolen native American scholarships, which she pandered into Senatorial theft by disguise. Her and Fetterman make a perfect couple example of how modern American Ghouls can fool their way into power, where lying is the new native tongue, where a woman’s health should never be based upon an innocent child’s death.
PITY Her parents, didn’t choose the option SHE is advocating..