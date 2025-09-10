President Donald Trump has done an admirable job at defanging the IRS, which was converted into a weaponized agency targeting Democrats’ political enemies.

Chief Justice John Marshall famously pronounced early in our nation’s history that “the power to tax involves the power to destroy.”

The Democrats inside the Biden IRS took that to heart. They hired thousands of new IRS agents to harass businesses, rich people and, in some cases, Republican donors. Some of the officers under infamous former IRS enforcer Lois Lerner, the woman who aimed her agency’s auditing guns at conservative groups, are still active at the tax agency.

One of the most noxious of former President Joe Biden’s leftover regulatory rules applies to partnerships — an increasingly common form of business organization and expansion. Microsoft’s revenues/profits flow down through its business partners.

Business partnerships are vital contributors to the U.S. economy. A 2024 study by Ernst and Young for the Small Business Entrepreneur Council found that that 10 million Americans work for these partnerships and generate $1.3 trillion in gross domestic product.

The IRS evidently thinks they are TOO successful.

A gang of holdovers from the Biden administration and the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.), are trying to administratively change the taxation of pass-throughs and partnerships, and subject these entities to “guilty until proven innocent” audits.

The changes would alter the “economic substance doctrine,” which determines how the taxes on a business’ profits are applied to the partners. If the entities are found liable for increased tax assessments, they could face a giant tax bill AND a confiscatory 60% strict liability penalty.

These partnership rules are admittedly murky and may need updated protections against potential tax evasion abuses. But this rewrite of the tax laws would be applied without congressional approval. The Trump administration promised to end this illegal rewrite of the tax laws, but because of the turmoil at the IRS — with a revolving door of IRS commissioners — the Biden-era rules still stand.

Meanwhile, Wyden has introduced legislation to codify these new rules into law. Get this: The Joint Committee on Taxation scores these IRS “reforms” as a potential $730 billion business tax increase over the next decade.

If the IRS isn’t told to cease and desist, it could be the perpetrator of the largest non-congressionally approved tax increase in American history.

The Trump administration is supposed to be easing the tax burden on our businesses and employers to make them more globally competitive, not handing them a three-quarter-trillion-dollar tax INCREASE.

Trump or Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent should fix this tax raid on business before it reverses some of the job-creating benefits of Trump’s big beautiful bill.

Stephen Moore is a former Trump senior economic adviser and the cofounder of Unleash Prosperity, which advocates for education freedom for all children.

