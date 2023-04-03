Just days before a 28-year-old transgender murdered six people at a Nashville school before police officers shot and killed her, a university professor crazily called it “admirable” to kill someone if they are “racist, homophobic, or transphobic.” That violence-condoning view of right wingers is ominously being repeated again and again by left wingers this week.

The social media post by Steven Shaviro, an English professor at Wayne State, got her suspended by the university president for advocating violence but, in reality, the American public is witnessing many others – journalists, left-wing activists, politicians – condemn gun ownership and denounce “transphobia” while they remain quiet about hate-filled transgender killer, Audrey Hale, himself.

GOPUSA Editor: The pronouns used in this story were chosen by the writers and not by GOPUSA.

After the horrific shooting made national news, and the public learned the gunman is transgender, AFN reported numerous jarring examples in a story that published Wednesday, such as NBC News fearing anti-trans backlash. A British newspaper reported Hale felt rejected by his Christian parents, and a left-wing attorney-activist tied The Covenant School to an unrelated report of sexual abuse from 2012.

“This is trans privilege in a nutshell,” writer Matt Walsh said of the NBC News story. “Even when they massacre children, they’re still the victim.”

The AFN story quoted Megan Basham, a Daily Wire reporter, who shared in a Twitter post she was fighting back tears after witnessing the media frame the school rampage as if Hale is the victim of the school she attacked. Yet more examples that are just as revealing keep piling up as the week comes to an end and the Far Left blames Republicans for dead children, and celebrates and defends mentally ill transgenders.

As the week continued, the dishonest media did not disappoint. At CBS News, a frustrated employee ratted out news executives who barred using the word “transgender” in news stories about the shooting. That instruction was included in a memo that was leaked from the newsroom.

“This is absurd because the police identified Hale as transgender,” the CBS employee told The New York Post. “If the cops didn’t address it, maybe you could avoid it, but withholding information is not journalism.”

At the White House, when MSNBC asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the Nashville shooting, she said Republicans in Congress should be asked what will they tell the parents of the children who were killed.

“We cannot sit around to allow this anymore,” she said, referring to legal firearms. “It’s enough.”

Later that same day, in front of White House reporters, the press secretary said the “Transgender Day of Visibility” is important in light of “anti-trans” bills being passed by state legislatures across the country.

“Our hearts go out to the trans community as they are under attack right now,” she told reporters.

“The one time she doesn’t have to sit and fumble through notes,” Dan Andros, managing editor of Christian Broadcasting Network, wrote on Twitter, “is when she’s defending trans people after a trans person targeted and gunned down Christians, including Christian children.”

Also on Thursday, President Biden celebrated that today, Friday, is “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

“Their courage has given countless others strength, but no one should have to be brave just to be themselves,” Biden said in a statement.

Just days before, when a reporter asked Biden if he believed Christians were targeted in the Nashville student, the President smirked at the question.

“I have no idea,” he finally replied.

