(The Center Square) – In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Department of Homeland Security, its secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, said he supported a federal assault weapons but couldn’t define what an assault weapon is.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, asked Mayorkas, ”Do you agree with the president that we should ban the private ownership of assault weapons in America?”
“I do,” he replied.
Kennedy then asked, “What is an assault weapon?”
Mayorkas replied, “an AK-47.”
“Can you give me a specific definition other than pointing to a specific weapon?” Kennedy asked.
Mayorkas replied by stating he used to be a federal prosecutor in the late 1980s in California and that those in law enforcement he worked with support an assault weapons ban.
Kennedy replied, “Do you know why we get so frustrated with you? Because you won’t give straight answers.”
“I just did,” Mayorkas said.
“No you didn’t,” Kennedy replied. “Do you have a definition of an assault weapon?” he asked again.
“I’m confident there is a technical definition,” Mayorkas replied.
Mayorkas had previously refused to give direct answers to questions posed by Texas Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.
When questioned by Cruz, Mayorkas refused to answer yes or no questions or sat in silence. He also said he didn’t know data publicly available and published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agency he oversees.
Mayorkas said no murderers had been released into the country under his watch, a claim in direct opposition to CBP data. He also said he didn’t know how many foreign nationals had died trying to enter the country illegally, how many terrorists had been apprehended attempting to cross the border, and didn’t know about bracelets that cartels use to keep track of the people they are smuggling across the border.
At one point, Cruz, in disbelief of his answers, told Mayorkas, “If you have any integrity, you’d resign.”
Kennedy also asked Mayorkas, “Our southern border is not secure, is it?”
“When I speak of security I’m speaking of maximizing resources to make sure we have the most effective results,” Mayorkas replied.
“So it’s secure because we’re trying to secure it?” Kennedy asked. “Are we succeeding?”
“We are so focused on the security of our southern border we are doing so much,” Mayorkas replied.
Kennedy listed the record number of illegal foreign nationals entering the country, the record number of gotaways, the record number of terrorists, and other categories he said were the highest under the Biden administration “in the history of ever.”
The National Border Patrol Council, the union representing Border Patrol agents, took issue with claims Mayorkas made denying how Mexican cartels use groups of hundreds of people to pull Border Patrol from the line, called “task saturation.” It’s a strategy employed to burden Border Patrol agents with processing paperwork, pulling them from the field and line of defense, so the border is left open for cartels to smuggle people and drugs. Border Patrol chiefs explained this tactic in testimony given at House and Senate committee hearings earlier this year.
Mayorkas claiming “cartels don’t use illegal aliens to tie up BP agents, which allows them to smuggle other items across the border,” the NBPC said, “is a lie. Cartels don’t profit billions because they’re stupid. Leftists like Mayorkas profit because they think the American people are stupid.”
It posted a picture of Mayorkas on social media, stating, “A national disgrace.”
administration full of idiot morons running us into the ground.
Biden’s entire cabinet of reality deniers reminds me of a Jack Nicholson group session at the mental ward in the movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo Nest” with his entire Kamala inspired Nurse ratchets passing out the forgetful lobotomies like Candy on Halloween, that leaves the entire country among the walking brain dead who cannot even define what a real woman is, and what a loaded gun is for other than a fully automated CYA indoctrination speech that leaves you wondering just who breeds these fallen Angels of community confusion, or changes whole beings of integrity into mentally and morally damaged goods.
I’d simply have replied to him “WELL IF YOU cannot define it, HOW THEN CAN YOU Justify banning it!”
Alejandro Mayorkas, said he supported a federal assault weapons but couldn’t define what an assault weapon is.
This fool is just another PUPPET in the Puppet Biden Administration. He is NOT allowed to make any decisions on his own and most follow the the directions of the puppet masters. He needs to be impeached and removed. NO ONE in this administration is BRAVE enough to cut their STRINGS!
Of course he can’t define the tern, neither can anyone else whho uses it because it has no real meaning in the world of weaponry. Any item used to attack someone, gun, knife, board or garrotte is an assault weapon. It’s a word that sounds good to politicians because it makes them sound like they know what they are talking about when they don’t.
What they call “assault weapons” are semi-automatic rifles that are outfitted to look “scary” to them. Most of them think the AR in AR-15 stands for Assault Rifle instead of Armalite, the company that first made them in the 1950s
HELL< my FOOT or hand can be an 'assault weapon". HOW are they gonna ban that, other than chopping everyone's fists and feet off?
“Mayorkas Says He Supports Assault Weapons Ban But Can’t Define Assault Weapons”
I wonder if this fool can define a “woman”?
This incompetent, puppet Fool just goes allow with the Democrat Party’s insanity.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre can’t run a press conference. Pete Buttigieg can’t run the Transportation Department. And then there’s Kamala Harris, who just awkwardly laughs. But, as Jean-Pierre points out, the Biden team is the most diverse in history. Incompetent… but diverse.
When diversity and inclusion take the place of merit, hard work, and talent, bad things will happen. The Biden administration is a textbook example of how NOT to build an organization.
ie.
Do you want some broccoli?
Mayorkas Says; No, I hate broccoli.
Have you ever eater broccoli?
Mayorkas Says; No, I just told you I hate broccoli.
Then how do you know that you have broccoli?
Mayorkas Says; Because Joe Biden said he hated Broccoli.
Has Joe Biden ever eaten broccoli?
Mayorkas Says; No.
“A Rock in Bad Hands Killed Abel. A Rock in Good Hands Killed Goliath. It’s not about the ROCK.”
If someone beats someone to death with a baseball bat, does that make Louisville Sluggers “assault weapons”?