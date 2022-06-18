Multiple people who work on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ were detained Thursday night on charges of illegal entry to the House of Representatives.
A total of nine people were initially detained over the incident, according to Fox News.
According to Fox News’ Chad Pergram, the group was attempting to film and take pictures around the offices House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Lauren Boebert.
It is unclear why, but the visit may be linked to the ongoing January 6 riot hearings – with Democrat Representative Adam Schiff reportedly letting the posse in.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
US Capitol Police arrest Stephen Colbert staffers at House office building, charged with illegal entry
Fox News is told that the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” team applied to get press credentials for the Jan. 6 hearing, but the House Radio/TV Gallery rejected the request because they are not considered “news.” The issue didn’t go to the Radio/TV Correspondents Association, which usually handles credentialing.
In addition to a regular Capitol Hill press pass, a special “overlay” is required for members of the press who want to be in the room for the Jan. 6 Committee hearings.
Members of Colbert’s team could have been in House office buildings if they were invited, which they were. Fox News is told that Colbert’s team conducted interviews earlier on Thursday with members of the Jan. 6 Committee, including Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. and Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla. They also interviewed Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.
– Read more at Fox News
Chad Pergram reports on the bizarre arrest of Stephen Colbert staff. This is a very interesting video.
Well, Well—one of the lead wolves in the Jan 6th “insurrection” investigative committee—Mr Adam ******—ah, Schiff—allows people in where he isn’t supposed to.
I think it is only fair, then, that he be subjected to the same treatment they are giving Donald Trump. They certainly should abide by their own rules and “reasoning”—such as it is—right? You can bet this will go away with little-to-no Media attention.
No, the offenders should go away, locked up in Jails for months or years like the innocent January 6th people Pelosi and Schumer has arrested and no valid charges even being made. Let the “Eqaul Protection Under the Law” in our Constitution prevail, but Demcrats only cry about equal protection when it works for them to get unequal power to oppress.
So how much Bond money did each have to post to be released and WHY is it that Jan6th people charged with the same thing are still in jail. Yup, equal protections for all, ya right!
The article doesn’t mention exactly what they were doing that got them arrested.
It was reported on FOX NEWS that they were banging on Republican doors and being disruptive.
Sounds just like and insurrection to me. Worse, even!