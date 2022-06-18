Multiple people who work on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ were detained Thursday night on charges of illegal entry to the House of Representatives.

A total of nine people were initially detained over the incident, according to Fox News.

According to Fox News’ Chad Pergram, the group was attempting to film and take pictures around the offices House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Lauren Boebert.

It is unclear why, but the visit may be linked to the ongoing January 6 riot hearings – with Democrat Representative Adam Schiff reportedly letting the posse in.

US Capitol Police arrest Stephen Colbert staffers at House office building, charged with illegal entry

Fox News is told that the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” team applied to get press credentials for the Jan. 6 hearing, but the House Radio/TV Gallery rejected the request because they are not considered “news.” The issue didn’t go to the Radio/TV Correspondents Association, which usually handles credentialing.

In addition to a regular Capitol Hill press pass, a special “overlay” is required for members of the press who want to be in the room for the Jan. 6 Committee hearings.

Members of Colbert’s team could have been in House office buildings if they were invited, which they were. Fox News is told that Colbert’s team conducted interviews earlier on Thursday with members of the Jan. 6 Committee, including Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. and Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla. They also interviewed Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.

Chad Pergram reports on the bizarre arrest of Stephen Colbert staff. This is a very interesting video.

