Stealing Christmas in PA Posted by GOPUSA Staff | Nov 18, 2024 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 2 votes. Please wait... Share:
The lies, cons, deceptions, dishonesty of this treasonous Democrat Party know no bounds.
Don;t be surprised the democrats mysteriously find some batch of forged last minute mail-in votes that puts this creep over the top. Those that boldy defy the state Supreme Court Approved voting laws need some long prison terms to think on thier transgression against the will of WE THE PEOPLE.