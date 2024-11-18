A lot of you people sound nuts.
It is unsurprising that a Donald Trump campaign ad featuring the tagline “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you” was effective in the 2024 presidential campaign. Indeed, a pro-Kamala Harris PAC says the spot, which featured a clip of Harris endorsing state-funded sex-change operations for prisoners, “shifted the race 2.7 percentage points in Mr. Trump’s favor after viewers watched it.”
Now, one suspects most normies aren’t only turned off by “they/them” because it’s grammatically mystifying or scientifically dubious. For many, “they/them” represents the 14,000 confused children who have been mutilated by “gender-affirming care.” For others, “they/them” represents thousands of girls and women who are forced to compete with boys and men on the field.
For most, though, “they/them” is probably just a microcosm of all the weird cultural fads the Left has been trying to normalize and force-feed society. Normies tend to reject social science quackery.
Americans are generally happy to make accommodations for alternative lifestyles. That doesn’t make this stuff less bizarre or extreme. And the speed at which the Left has demanded everyone treat these unhinged notions as the norm is mind-blowing.
The other day, President-elect Donald Trump announced the incoming administration would “ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that the only genders recognized by the U.S. government are male and female, and they are assigned at birth.” Twenty years ago, maybe even 10, most people wouldn’t have the slightest clue what he was talking about. Today, a CNN talking head will melt down on national TV when Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) points out that men and women are physically different — an incontrovertible fact that everyone on Earth agreed on until about five minutes ago.
When Trump tapped Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) to be his running mate, Democrats engaged in a concerted effort to portray the Ohio senator as some kind of oddball. Tell me, what’s weirder: making a joke about cat ladies on a podcast or supporting laws that put tampons in the boy’s bathrooms at schools? Because the latter was the work of flannel-shirt-wearing Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), who had once signed a bill empowering courts to strip parents who refused to give “gender-affirming health care” of custody.
Of course, there are probably bigger factors to explain why Democrats lost in 2024. The economy is usually the most pressing issue for voters, and Democrats blew a slam-dunk recovery by cramming through a massive crony spending bill just as inflation was rising. That was just self-destructive behavior. Trying to convince us that dropping trillions into the economy would ease inflation was also weird.
But that doesn’t mean cultural forces aren’t nudging virtually every demographic and ethnic group away from Democrats. One of the reasons is that you people sound nuts.
Your lingo is also disconcertingly weird. “Latinx” is weird. Earnestly using phrases such as “birthing person” or “pregnant people” is so dumb. Marching around in a pussyhat makes you look like an unhinged hysteric. And no one believes you think “The Handmaid’s Tale” is a good or prophetic book.
It’s weird that you think everyone who disagrees with you is Hitler. And it’s weird that you act like a joke about Puerto Rico heralds the coming fascist state. Normies aren’t crazy about language and decorum policing. And you sound like a bunch of nags and prigs.
Perhaps you’ve become this way because your leaders and activists hail from sprawling urban areas where people hold lots of exotic views on sex, life and culture. Or maybe it’s because many of them have been trained in elite institutions where pseudoscience and cultural Marxism are all the rage. In the past, these types of people were the butt of jokes. Today, they’re directing White House policy positions.
Recall that one of Joe Biden’s first decisions as president was compelling educational institutions that rely on federal funding to accept biological male athletes in women’s sports. Does anyone believe this was a pressing concern of our octogenarian president?
Remember when the White House was draped in rainbow flags and when the administration argued it was imperative to stock elementary school libraries with books about oral sex and gender dysphoria? Pushing sexuality on children is nefarious.
And weird. Very weird.
David Harsanyi is a senior writer at the Washington Examiner. Harsanyi is a nationally syndicated columnist and author of five books — the most recent, “The Rise of Blue Anon,” available Nov. 19. His work has appeared in National Review, the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Reason, New York Post and numerous other publications. Follow him on X @davidharsanyi.
“If you want to be a grocer, or a general, or a politician, or a judge, you will invariably become it; that is your punishment. If you live what some might call the dynamic life, but I will call the artistic life(narcissistic life) , if each day you are unsure of who you are and what you know, you will never become anything, and that is your reward.” – Oscar Wilde
Enter the American Transgender who knows not what he/she is, what the truth is, and becoming an “in between nothing” as their ultimate destination. Democrats have not only embraced this ideology and would have WE THE PEOPLE embrace it at the up close and personal level, but in their national policies as well that would leave this nation mediocre, confused that never becomes anything. In this election we have discovered up close and personal for 4 years of Biden and Kamala, this was their proffered national reward, led by a confused party that is half democratic and soon to become all socialist, half Christian American, soon to be all secular foreign, run by actors and a mind manipulating media whose proffered “artistic lives” and unrealistic imagined policies are destined to first make them, then our country, things that will never become anything. “Unum E Pluribus”, just one out of many.
“Clothes make the man. Naked people have little or no influence in society.” – Mark Twain
The same applies to those who deny the naked truth and reality, particularly the ones that undress America in Democrat party fake imagined unworkable delusions. Dems made us walk a mile in their shoes, but almost too late we discovered we were following the emperors who had no clothes, ,,,,,then little boy Trump spoke out and the scales fell from the eyes of our people who when Woke’d,,, arose only to find themselves broke.
“Before you criticize someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way when you criticize them, you are a mile away from them and you have their shoes.”—Jack Handey
Trump has their shoes, and we have our country back and prefer to hold our noses and stand a mile from their weird woke social stench.
Demonic Satanic Democrat cult never learns, no matter from what country they are from.
i.e. The world’s largest brewer may have lost as much as $1.4 billion in sales because of the backlash to its brief partnership with a transgender influencer to promote Bud Light beer.