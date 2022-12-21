After raising more than $100 million in her second failed attempt to become governor of Georgia, the Stacey Abrams campaign now owes more than $1 million in debt to vendors who worked for her campaign.

Her myriad admirers in the media lauded Abrams for her fundraising prowess.

But those millions seem to have melted into thin air, hence most of the 180 full-time staffers were given an abrupt paycheck cutoff date — just a week after the November election when Abrams lost to Gov. Brian Kemp, who is a Republican.

Exasperated former Abrams campaign staffers had a variety of emotions.

Some were surprised and said “I figured, $100 million? They should be able to pay me until December.”

Some were worried about the future, and said they had “no idea how they’re going to pay their rent in January.”

Some were disgusted and claimed: “It was more than unfortunate. It was messed up.”

Despite the obsequious press coverage Abrams consistently received, her two-time campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo claims that a “cavalcade of negative press and negative polling” made fundraising difficult in the final months.

Shockingly, Groh-Wargo revealed the campaign had engaged brokers to sell their donor and voter contact databases to try to pay down the debt over time.

In other words, information, perhaps even personal information about the individuals who had supported Abrams to the extent that they donated their hard-earned money to her, could be sold to the highest bidder.

This is truly a disgraceful betrayal and a violation of privacy. But once again no media house will cover this.

This lack of financial discipline should come as no surprise to people.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the ‘New Georgia Project,’ founded by Abrams to boost registration among the non-white electorate in Georgia, raised nearly $25 million in 2020. But weeks before the 2022 elections, half of its leadership team was sacked due to a lack of funds.

The New Georgia Project continues to solicit donations without a license in at least nine states, opening itself up to massive fines and criminal inquiries. The group is also more than a month late in filing its 2021 finances to the IRS.

During Abrams’s first failed gubernatorial bid in 2018 Abrams owed $54,000 in unpaid taxes to the IRS, on top of $170,000 in credit card and student loan debt. Those debts were resolved later.

Contrast this with how Abrams’s GOP rival, Gov. Brian Kemp, and his 2022 campaign managed those finances. Kemp’s campaign staff was paid through November, along with bonuses.

This demonstrated exactly how the Democrats function.

They pilfer your money, and they waste it the way they desire, perhaps directing it towards their cronies. When the funds dry up, they flee and leave those depending on them to fend for themselves while their representatives make excuses.

It also demonstrates that their words have nothing to do with their actions.

Abrams once claimed, “Economic inequality is systemic, and one of the most effective barriers is ignorance about how money works beyond the basics.”

During her campaign, Abrams vowed to demolish income inequality and build an inclusive and fair economy for all Georgians in return. Abrams claimed to have policy plans that can erase a “100-year gap in economic parity” between African-American and Caucasian people in Georgia.

Abrams was claiming to stand for the persecuted class whom the system had left behind.

If Abrams really believed that principle, she would have become the change she claimed to desire and ensured that all her staff was paid who clearly, based on their comments, desperately need the money to survive.

But Abrams treated her staff poorly.

She isn’t like this in every matter, of course.

Politico reported that the Atlanta law firm employing Abrams’ campaign chief, Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, was paid more than $9 million to fight a legal case claiming voter suppression in the 2018 governor’s race.

What about Abram’s personal finances?

Stacey Abrams is a multimillionaire. Four years since her failed 2018 Georgia gubernatorial bid, Abrams went from a net worth of $109,000 to $3.17 million.

The Daily Beast reported that most of Abrams’ wealth emanates from paid speeches, book deals, and investments. Abrams is also the executive director of the Southern Economic Advancement Project and is on the board of the renewable energy technology company, Heliogen.

Few Americans can dream of such an astronomical rise.

How did Abrams achieve this seemingly impossible feat?

Abrams’ refusal to concede her loss in 2018 elevated her profile. The media projected her as the biggest victim in the U.S. and the de facto leader of the ‘resistance.’ This caused myriad opportunities for enrichment in the liberal eco-system. This was perhaps Abrams’ motivation in the first place.

If Abrams really had compassion for regular people, she could personally pay salaries to her campaign staffers that are owed to them. This would be a demonstration of the rich paying their fair share and attempting to resolve financial inequality.

She could have chosen a safer route and donated the amounts owed to her staff to her campaign which could be paid out. The money could be recovered once her later once the campaign issues were resolved.

But that will not happen.

This once again demonstrates how the Democrats operate.

Their demands to resolve income inequality or tax the rich or lead the ‘resistance’ or save the planet or claim that black lives matter or claim to be victims are ploys for self-promotion and eventually pecuniary gains.

They are using compassion and empathy as a business model or perhaps more accurately a fraud model. Most frauds are caught when their products fail and their swindling is exposed. But in this fraud model, there are no tangible products, just shallow claims of compassion and virtue signaling which cannot be quantified.

Everyone from AOC to Stacey Abrams uses this model.

They are like actors playing parts. They appear on stage and on T.V. and on livestreaming say their lines and shed occasional tears. They purposefully make provocative claims to gain attention such as claims of systemic racism or demands to defund the police, etc.

All of this builds an illusion that enables considerable financial gains by doing very little.

Such opportunities are never available to regular people. They have to work multiple jobs to support their families and yet their savings dwindle due to high inflation.

The likes of AOC and Abrams are probably not even liberals. This could be a calculated move. They become liberal Democrats knowing their fraud will never be caught owing to slobbering liberal media coverage. When the right-leaning media calls them out they can claim sexism, racism, misogyny, and patriarchy which further boosts their profile.

These frauds should have been rendered unelectable and driven out of politics. But instead, they continue to be major players and could even swindle their way to the very top.

© Copyright © 2022 American Thinker, All rights reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.