A conservative activist says it’s clear that Republican voters want the former president’s “America First” policies, even though his standing has suffered in recent months.
A new survey from USA Today/Suffolk University shows that by a 2-1 margin, GOP and GOP-leaning voters say they like President Trump’s policies, but they want a different standard bearer to carry them out. Only 31% of those surveyed say they want Trump to run for reelection, while 61% prefer some other Republican nominee.
“The Republican voters don’t want to go back to Bush/Romney/McCain Republicanism; they want Trump Republicanism,” submits Gary Bauer, chairman of the Campaign for Working Families (CWF). “Having said that, I’m skeptical when the poll says that by a wide margin, Republicans are picking somebody other than Donald Trump. I just think we’re going to have to wait and see.”
He does concede, however, that Trump has “gotten into controversy he didn’t have to get into” in recent months, specifically noting “the unfortunate dinner at Mar-A-Lago where he was with some pretty seamy people.”
“I think he should make it clear he’s not going to hang around with those folks again,” Bauer suggests. “I think he was in one case deceived about who he was having dinner with.”
Regardless, the CWF chairman reiterates that 2024 is a long time from now.
“A lot of primaries and other things [are] coming up, but I do think that [President Trump’s] standing has suffered in recent months,” says Bauer.
I voted for Donald Trump and I think he was a great President who loves his country. But I am not real sure if he has the character of a true leader.
I think that there are still just to many people who unjustifiably hate Donald Trump.
I personally think Florida governor Ron DeSantis has a better character of a true leader and has a strong backbone who does not cave to the dishonorable, immoral, destructive, socialist Democrats who want to destroy the U.S.A..
PLUS with the way trump STILL is pushing the vax, and how he is endorsing a # of RINOS, shows me he has NOT LEARNED he needs to do better in trusting fools..
We didn’t particularly want Dole, McCain or Romney, they were the ones left in Primaries by the time voting reached Pennsylvania where a Heinz, whose money ended up financing Kerry, or a Santorum were in keeping with what we voters wanted and not the Party elites who served up milk and crackersinstead of beer and pretzels. That’s why Donald Trump was hit and the elites hated him and anyone like him. So far Ron DeSantis is the only showing any of that same fire, a good guage among governors is how they handled the pandemic and none come close. We must wait and see how bad things get under Joe Biden, they won’t get better, and who is willing to advocate for conservatism as opposed to RINOism!
Compare it to what we have now.
China, North Korea, Iran or Russia could not have created as much destruction to our U.S.A. as has this treasonous, socialist Democrat Party and their corrupt puppet president has deliberately done.
What is amazing, is that even after the obvious intentional economic damage this Democrat Party has done to our country, the Democrat Party’s useful idiot fools STILL support and continue to vote for the Democrat Party and will be the first to whine when the illegal immigrants live better than you, on the taxpayers dollars.
Republicans don’t want Trump? Well, I guess that depends on who you ask. Name me ONE other potential candidate who could stand up to Russia, Germany, NATO, Mexico, and who knows how many others and come out on top. Name me ONE other potential candidate whose proven policies got this country so far back on the right track – even with the CONSTANT harassment by the Left – that every single demographic was breaking records for income growth, the border was completely under control, and the USA was respected throughout the world. Do you seriously think DeSantis could have done that, even without having to constantly fight enemies foreign and domestic? BREAKING NEWS ALERT: DeSANTIS IS A PROFESSIONAL POLITICIAN!! Get real, people. Yes, Trump is rough around the edges and certainly isn’t perfect, but he is so far ahead of our other choices that it really isn’t even a race. As for these poll results, what else would you expect from USA Today/Suffolk University?