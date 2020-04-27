Stacey Abrams says she’d be the best running mate for Joe Biden — and she’s not afraid to keep saying so.

The Georgia Democrat said Sunday that growing up as a black girl in Mississippi taught her the importance of being her own strongest advocate.

“I learned that if I didn’t speak up for myself, no one else would,” Abrams told NBC News’ Chuck Todd.”(So) my mission is to say out loud if I’m asked the question: ‘Yes, I would be willing to serve.’”

Abrams, who is thought to be one of several veepstakes candidates, has raised some eyebrows with her string of blunt statements that the presumptive Democratic nominee should name her as his running mate.

“It is about making sure that my qualifications aren’t in question, because they’re not just speaking to me,” Abrams said on CNN. “They’re speaking to young black women … who wonder if they too can be seen.”

Abrams did not offer any inside information on the search process, which Biden has said is just getting underway.

She is often listed alongside Sens. Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar as top candidates to be Biden’s running mate.

Abrams, who runs a voting rights group, is a soaring orator who could light a fire under young and black voters who might otherwise stay home.

But Biden, who would be the oldest president ever if elected, has said he wants someone who will be ready to be president on Day 1. That suggested to some that he was leaning away from Abrams, whose highest office was being Democratic leader in the Georgia state house.

