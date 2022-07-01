It’s hard to blame late-night comics for feasting on the Russian collusion hoax.
The media spent years detailing every faux angle of the narrative, while alternative news sources shredded its core tenets piece by piece.
The mainstream press has yet to apologize for some of the most egregious errors tied to that journalistic debacle. Don’t expect late-night hosts to attempt anything like a mea culpa.
Just know monologues like this have aged … badly.
Reporters haven’t learned their lesson, alas.
They pounced and seized on Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 hearings. The former White House aide’s claim? President Donald Trump tried to physically grab the steering wheel away from a Secret Service driver to join the Jan. 6 protests.
When denied, Trump allegedly attacked the agent.
Only one problem? Two, actually.
The Secret Service member in question is ready to testify no such thing occurred. And the source for Hutchinson’s testimony, Tony Ornato, denies the story as well.
Other than that, Hutchinson’s tale checks out.
It’s the latest black eye for the press, which recounted Hutchinson’s comments as if it were the smoking gun they’ve lusted after ever since Trump became president.
None of this stopped late-night comics from mocking the incident to discredit Trump. The aide’s story began to fall apart mid-day Tuesday, but they stuck to the false narrative while prepping their nightly broadcasts.
Because Trump.
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Jimmy Fallon all used the testimony to attack Trump. Colbert said the incident “is going to make a great season premiere of Kleptocrats in Cars Seizing Power.”
Being unable to find factual evidence to support any of their allegations and claims, they have had to resort to fabrication and one-sided “investigations” to try and create a credible smear against Trump and his supporters. Had this been a fair and unbiased hearing on Jan 6th, this would have been over weeks ago—and they know that, so they are clinging to their fantasy “trial” and hoping for the best.
Fair and unbiased.. from the dems?? You/d stand a better chance of not being eaten alive, in a school of pirannah..
Cassidy Hutchinson, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger will all have great jobs at the Clinton News Network. In their contracts with CNN, Cassidy, Liz and Adam will have a “safe space” at CNN with Barbie Dolls in pink dresses with pink high heels. Perfect for “drama queens” don’t you think?
Seeing the above photo of Liz Hugging Cassity makes me think of “Butch Cassidy and the Done Dance kid.”
I am shocked, there’s still enough demented fools out there, who WATCH Cnn.
To Democrats, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
The only thing one can depend on with Democrats is that they LIE!!