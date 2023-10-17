Squad Logic GOPUSA Staff | Oct 17, 2023 | Cartoons | 4 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.7/5. From 18 votes. Please wait... Share:
You foolish Democrats get what you vote for. A squad of unpatriotic, deranged, racist, hateful bimbos to to misrepresent you in congress.
This is a perfect reflection of the low intellect of the Democrat Party supporters.
They are not foolish. IMO TOO Many of them buy into what the dems are selling.. socialism/Marxism..
The Squad has been showing it’s true colors with it’s response to this attack against Israel. They support hateful venomous baby butcherers over patriotic protesters who’ve commited the sin of “standing up for freedom” (a few of whom did enter the WH illegally).
AND YET we’ve still not seen the GOP call for them to be kicked out…