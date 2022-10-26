The Biden administration announced Wednesday it will award nearly $1 billion to 389 school districts around the country to purchase more than 2,400 “clean school buses.”
The funds, which are coming from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed earlier, are being made available through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus program.
Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael Regan will highlight the program during a trip to Seattle later Wednesday.
This new program will allow school districts to leverage federal dollars to reduce the cost of electric buses, ensure equitable deployment, and encourage the expansion of electric bus manufacturing capacity.
“The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from these bus replacements will also help to address the outsized role of the transportation sector in fueling the climate crisis,” the EPA said in a statement.
Regan said the infrastructure law is accelerating our nation’s transition to electric and low-emission school buses and creating healthy environments for children.
“As many as 25 million children rely on the bus to get to school each day,” Regan said. “We are making an unprecedented investment in our children’s health, especially those in communities overburdened by air pollution.
“This is just the beginning of our work to build a healthier future, reduce climate pollution, and ensure the clean, breathable air that all our children deserve.”
You mean busses like the one that burst into flames while parked? Luckily no kids or drivers were aboard. The school district is cancelling an order for more. All battery vehicles have not yet been proven safe enough from this hazard to use them to transport students!
How’s about SEATBELTS IN buses! IMO THAT Is one safety issue i can get behind spending money on.
All battery vehicles have not yet been proven safe enough from this hazard to use them to transport students!
This administration does not care. Parents need to demand they are not purchased, purchase gas powered.
Some kids can’t read, some can’t do math, some are running the streets in gangs killing innocent people as fast as they can and the Democrats are spending a billion on electric school buses? Will that help them read, help them add or subtract? There is no living being in this country dumber than a jackass Democrat!
How many will a billion buy? Not nearly enough to go around. How many billions will it take?
Last week a local district announced they would be buying one electric bus to try it out. Fortunately I do not live in that district.
Exactly. BUT WHEN YOU look at how much PER STUDENT, we pay on education, its OBVIOUS MORE MONEY TOSSED AT IT, is not the solution…
How about clean library and text books?