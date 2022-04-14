Given what we know so far about Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell, there are legitimate calls for an independent special counsel to investigate the Biden family’s shady foreign financial dealings that, at minimum, have created glaring conflicts of interest impacting U.S. foreign policy and national security.

On Friday, nearly 100 House Republicans penned a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the ongoing criminal investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings. The New York Post editorial board has also called for a special counsel, along with Sens. Ted Cruz and Marsha Blackburn and others in Congress, the media and beyond.

Yesterday, I asked U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, ranking member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, if he’s also on board with the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the Biden family’s apparent influence peddling scheme.

In a statement sent to me on Tuesday, he said: “If I had any confidence that Attorney General Garland would appoint an unbiased Special Counsel with integrity, I would be fully supportive of one. Unfortunately, I do not have that confidence, but I do have firsthand experience with how criminal investigations limit access to important information that the public should have within the political realm. Special Counsel Durham’s investigation is a case in point. Although it appears Mr. Durham is conducting his investigation with the utmost integrity, information that he is revealing only now would have been highly relevant to the 2020 election. In the case of Biden family corruption, we need an unbiased and inquisitive media to serve its function, we need whistleblowers to come forward and tell us what they know, and we need Congress to fully exercise its oversight responsibilities.”

What we know thus far is that Hunter Biden and members of his family have raked in millions from Chinese elites tied to the highest echelons of the Communist Chinese government.

“For those wondering why Joe Biden is soft on China, consider this never-before-reported revelation: The Biden family has done five deals in China totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China’s spy agency,” investigative journalist and bestselling author Peter Schweizer wrote in an op-ed in the New York Post in January 2022.

“Every known deal that the Biden family enjoyed with Beijing was reached courtesy of individuals with spy ties. And Joe Biden personally benefited from his family’s foreign deals.”

The Washington Post and other outlets have also confirmed the Biden’s raking in millions from a Chinese energy company, in addition to other highly questionable foreign business dealings in Ukraine and other foreign entities. “Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle, according to government records, court documents and newly disclosed bank statements, as well as emails contained on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter Biden,” reported The Washington Post.

These revelations alone warrant the immediate appointment of a special counsel, given the alarming conflicts of interest of these business dealings with foreign entities can secretly influence U.S. national security and foreign policy. For instance, 15 months into the current administration, President Joe Biden has shown little interest in getting to the bottom of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that killed over 6 million people, including nearly 1 million Americans.

This “soft on China” stance — courtesy of compromised Joe Biden — puts the United States, our military and every American at risk. Not holding China accountable for the horrific pandemic that killed 983,237 Americans so far, devastated the U.S. economy and shuttered schools, depriving our nation’s children of a proper education, is a grave mistake.

Without answers regarding how the pandemic began, who was responsible and the subsequent Chinese coverup, America is extremely vulnerable to future viruses that may be even more deadly than the current one.

Did the “Big Guy” get a cut from Hunter’s overseas adventures, and is that why the president hasn’t held China accountable for the fentanyl its manufacturing that’s flowing into our country, killing over 100,000 Americans annually?

Americans need to know.

What about the regime’s known IT theft and trade abuses at our nation’s expense? And the horrific human rights abuses against the Uyghurs — in addition to the ongoing global pandemic?

Despite denials by the White House and Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, claiming there was no wrongdoing by her relatives, undoubtedly there’s more “there, there” than the flimsy predicate Democrats used to launch the last special counsel investigation against Donald Trump and his administration based on the phony Steele dossier and “Russia collusion” farce.

Bottom line: It is Garland’s duty to restore trust in the U.S. Justice Department; hence, he must appoint an independent and impartial special counsel to investigate the Biden family’s corrupt financial dealings without delay. A failure to do so will signal a chilling message there’s one justice system for Republican politicians and another for Democrats.

Yet another nail in the coffin eroding trust in our justice system.

