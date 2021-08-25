Neville Chamberlain can rest easy. He is no longer the most shameful appeaser in modern history.

Joe Biden is the new champion of cowards.

Biden didn’t just blink in the face of terror. He is groveling before the Taliban, acknowledging their victory and laying the groundwork for their legitimacy as the rulers of Afghanistan.

Who could imagine any American president allowing murderous thugs to set the terms of our military’s surrender? But that’s what has been happening and it crystalized Tuesday.

Several hours past the White House’s announced time for Biden’s Afghanistan update he finally came out and spoke about Nancy Pelosi’s efforts to pass trillions of dollars in legislation and insisted that he had the backing of G7 leaders before finally turning to his debacle in Afghanistan. Again, he took no questions, simply turning his back on America and walking away when finished.

Internal Numbers Show White House Poised To Leave Several Thousand Americans Behind Enemy Lines In Afghanistan

Roughly 3,800 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan since July 29, with an estimated 8,000 remaining in the country, an official with direct knowledge of the situation told the Daily Caller on Tuesday. The official told the Caller that it seems “doubtful we are going to bring in 8,000 more Americans” between now and the Aug. 31 deadline.

The number has been masked by the White House and Pentagon in recent days, with Pentagon press secretary John Kirby saying Monday that “several thousand” Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan. Both Kirby and National Security advisor Jake Sullivan declined to give a more specific number and the reasoning varied from non-answers to the “fluid” evacuation process going on in Kabul.

Surrenderer-In-Chief: Joe Biden lied to America and to the World when he told us “America was back.” Instead, he surrendered to the Taliban, and left Americans behind to die in Afghanistan. It's time to KNOW the TRUTH!https://t.co/SN7GZBsaMR pic.twitter.com/UKoWrsnXGi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 24, 2021

