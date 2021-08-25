Neville Chamberlain can rest easy. He is no longer the most shameful appeaser in modern history.
Joe Biden is the new champion of cowards.
Biden didn’t just blink in the face of terror. He is groveling before the Taliban, acknowledging their victory and laying the groundwork for their legitimacy as the rulers of Afghanistan.
Who could imagine any American president allowing murderous thugs to set the terms of our military’s surrender? But that’s what has been happening and it crystalized Tuesday.
Internal Numbers Show White House Poised To Leave Several Thousand Americans Behind Enemy Lines In Afghanistan
Roughly 3,800 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan since July 29, with an estimated 8,000 remaining in the country, an official with direct knowledge of the situation told the Daily Caller on Tuesday. The official told the Caller that it seems “doubtful we are going to bring in 8,000 more Americans” between now and the Aug. 31 deadline.
The number has been masked by the White House and Pentagon in recent days, with Pentagon press secretary John Kirby saying Monday that “several thousand” Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan. Both Kirby and National Security advisor Jake Sullivan declined to give a more specific number and the reasoning varied from non-answers to the “fluid” evacuation process going on in Kabul.
Surrenderer-In-Chief: Joe Biden lied to America and to the World when he told us “America was back.” Instead, he surrendered to the Taliban, and left Americans behind to die in Afghanistan. It's time to KNOW the TRUTH!https://t.co/SN7GZBsaMR pic.twitter.com/UKoWrsnXGi
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 24, 2021
Open borders with Mexico, no punishment for criminals, leaving American citizens behind, bowing down to terrorists, punishing American citizens, playing the race card and degrading American citizens who are white. A great resume for Joe and his elitist, highly educated incompetent idiots from Harvard, Yale, Georgetown etc.
“Joe Biden is the new champion of cowards.”
Negotiating with the Taliban to get Americans and Afghans out safely. Did you use your wee little voice, Joe, and cower when that big, mean-looking Taliban spokesman talked with you? Did you say “yes sir” and “no sir”? Did you express your eagerness to work with them on their terms?
Foolhardy incompetent.
Impeach Biden