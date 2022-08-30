A Pennsylvania pro-family activist says there are growing concerns that the Democratic lieutenant governor – a candidate for the U.S. Senate this fall – may not be medically fit to serve if elected.
The race to fill the seat vacated by the retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey continues to be one of the most-watched “toss-ups” that could determine which party will be the majority in the senior chamber come January. Most polls over the summer have shown Democrat John Fetterman with a solid lead over television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running under the GOP banner.
Fetterman recently returned to the campaign stump after recovering from a stroke on May 17 – just two days before his state’s primaries. But several times during remarks in Pittsburgh last week (and in Erie on August 12), the lieutenant governor paused awkwardly – and in Pittsburgh, he refused to take questions after his five-minute speech.
AFN spoke with Diane Gramley, president of the American Family Association of Pennsylvania, about Fetterman’s more recent speech.
“He was not coherent; he was not able to string together coherent sentences,” she describes. “He just did not have the ability to keep his train of thought going – and it was not a good picture at all for those who may be considering voting for him because they have to be asking about his health, whether he’s really up to the job of being a United States senator.”
Recently polls have been tightening in his race against the GOP’s Oz, who has been urging the Democrat to debate.
“I’ve seen the primary debates and he’s not a good debater,” Gramley shares. “Even before his stroke he was not a good debater. So, I would think he would be very hesitant to do any kind of debating after the stroke, especially with the way he’s been on the campaign trail.”
A spokesperson for Fetterman’s campaign insists the candidate is up for debating Oz – but added “we’re not going to do this on Oz’s terms and timeline.” The Oz campaign, in response, says if Fetterman is too sick to debate or concerned about being able to stand before cameras for more than ten minutes, “then he should just say so.”
As CNN points out, the Democrat’s campaign has been “tight-lipped” on details about his recovery; and that Fetterman has been “cautious” about speaking one-on-one with reporters since his stroke.
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
“He was not coherent; he was not able to string together coherent sentences,” she describes. “He just did not have the ability to keep his train of thought going – and it was not a good picture at all for those who may be considering voting for him because they have to be asking about his health, whether he’s really up to the job of being a United States senator.”
The treasonous, unethical Democrat Party has a history of putting the mentally unfit in government office.
i.e. The corrupt demented puppet Joe Biden, the totally unqualified Kamala Harris, Crooked Hil-Liar-y Clinton, Liar Adam Schiff, etc..
If being mentally fit to serve was a Democrat Party value, Joe would never have been elected. Only the mentally malleable of the party hard line are either fit to elect, or be elected. If Democrats cannot find enough mentally distorted people to get elected, they just use Pandemics or socially captive government educations to create more, using distorting lies based on political prevaricating promises that even the walking brain-dead should realize will never be fulfilled. “Marry in haste, repent at leisure.” Said Founding Father Ben Franklin, who never realized that Electing guys like Joe in haste, would result in leisure loving lounge lizards running the government while everyone else gets to work their butts off to support them. Hiding from THE PEOPLE and refusing to ask questions is a sure sign that the Candidate is as mentally unfit to govern as a Joe Biden Basement swamp dweller hiding from an actual campaign, fearing he might just get found out.
This for the win. FITNESS to serve, doesn’t matter to demon-rats.. JUST THEIR AGENDA.
He is 100% unfit. No qualifiers. No exception. No conditions.
Even if we ignore the medical part of “fitness to serve”, this guy ain’t fit to serve, folks! He’s not real bright. Dresses like a slob for campaign appearances, and even for presiding over the state Senate. And his record as mayor of Braddock, PA is nothing to write home about – the place is still blighted; crime-ridden; has no grocery store, bank, or gas station. Of course, Mr. Hoodie is the darling of Philly and Pittsburgh liberals, so we will probably get stuck with him as our US Senator.
As we’ve seen far too often before, a Record of failure, is never a blocker for further advancement in the commucrat party.. Never has been.
Mr. Fetterman is a Democrat. From what we’ve seen from Democrats, I don’t worry about his physical health. It’s his mental and moral health that I doubt.
he is evil and he is proud of it!
And looks like someone they would send into Jefrrey Epstein’s cell for a room mate for a hug or a cianide pill.
I questioned his fitness when he was running for lieutenant governor knowing he had been part-time mayor of Braddock and an advocate for legalizing drugs, I didn’t vote for Tom Wolfe as governor anyway. As head of the pardon board he’s released quite a number of criminals, another one of his projects is to empty the prisons and jails. I think I may have seen him in a suit and tie one one occasion, his inauguration, but I may have been mistaken!