Another crucial day on the campaign trail — another easy day for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Why Biden has to take breaks just eight days before the election is a question Democrats are going to face if President Trump starts closing the gap in the final hours.
It’s highly unusual if not unprecedented for a presidential campaign to be taking entire days off — in Biden’s case, for five days last week — right before an election.
Even Michael Dukakis at the very end of his failed 1988 campaign was crisscrossing the country day and night in a futile bid to catch up to Republican George H.W. Bush. Dukakis blew a huge lead in the polls and is now a punch line but at least he worked hard.
Biden takes multiple days off at the end of a campaign and we’re supposed to believe it’s just to run out the clock? Biden — facing criticism for his schedule — stopped by in Pennsylvania in Monday for a few hours for what amounted to a token appearance. Trump, by contrast, held three rallies on Monday in Pennsylvania.
“I am not overconfident about anything,” Biden said.
Right, that’s why progressive groups are already plotting a takeover of the Biden administration, putting U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in charge of the Treasury and socialist U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in charge of Labor.
It’s almost like Biden himself is an afterthought in his own campaign. Voters are so desperate to defeat Trump they are overlooking the man at the top of the ticket. Or maybe just assuming running mate Kamala Harris will be running things.
And what exactly is the Biden campaign hiding?
The former VP could be just tired, or not feeling well, or showing the wear and tear that a presidential campaign can inflict on a 77-year-old nominee. Or it could be something else.
It was uncomfortable to watch Biden in a rare public appearance at an online fundraiser — his ever watchful wife at his side. Watch Jill Biden look stunned as her husband struggles to name his opponent — is it “George?”
Or is the Biden campaign terrified of a last-minute gaffe or stumble that alters the direction of the campaign?
Then there’s the ongoing problem of Hunter Biden. Democrats could be fearful of exposing the nominee to uncomfortable questions about his son’s sketchy business dealings with foreign countries — but that seems less likely because the mainstream media is essentially ignoring the issue.
Trump, meanwhile, is campaigning frantically around the country — basking in the cheering crowds and raising Hunter whenever he can.
Losing candidates often look their best at the end of their failed quest, and that could be what’s happening with Trump.
But voters can also sense when a candidate is mailing it in. Biden better not hope that happens this time.
Just watch Jill’s Lips move every time Joe misspeaks! Jill is to Joe what ventriloquist Edgar Bergan was to Charlie McCarthy and Mortimer Snerd. He is her dummy,,,just watch her pursed lips responding to his sawdust brains. Kamala can’t wait to take over from Joe, but if it ever happens, it will be like Goebbels taking over from a crispy Critter Hitler alone in the Fuhrer Bunker while the buildings of Washington, New York and Chicago burn down around her.These national Socialists fear guns more because they saw how their fearless leaders all shot themselves and family members in the head at the end of WWII for a well deserved ending.
It’s late December 1944 in Bastogne and our Troops who are looking forward to a quiet Christmas are suddenly surprise attacked all along a Bulging front. Bastogne is surrounded by an incoming Nazi Panzer pandemic of 410,000 storm troops and 1400 tanks. “General Eisenhower, General Bradley, what can we do, it’s a dark winter and our troops cannot get out of our shelters to move?” In strides Patton whose 3rd army is already engaged in an ongoing battle in southeastern France and declares “What are we, snowflakes or men of action? It’s not Winter in the Ardennes, but spring is about to break out in Monte Carlo. My Chaplin’s have already set it up in prayer. As the weather clears our planes will sweep and shred the Huns like a knife cutting cabbage for sauerkraut, and eat them alive like a Brat Hun in a bun. Our men are not mice who hide in their holes in the cold, but the greatest American fighting force on the planet who create our own heat, led by free men not goose stepping indoctrinated National Socialists. I intend to pull out of full battle in the east, travel 400 miles in a full blizzard and will relieve Bastogne by Christmas. This is not a problem, but an opportunity to end this Fascist infection once and for all.” Bastogne freed on Dec 26th.
Voters need to ask themselves in a pandemic war, who do they want to lead them, the one who fights for YOU like Patton or the one who fights YOU like a delaying Fabian Socialist General from a concrete Fuhrerbunker of a National Socialist who thinks he owns you and your minds in fear? When Joe offers a winter surrender, just say NUTS and follow the man patterned on Paton.
. . . and yet he is still ahead in the polls? The MSM is lying as well as BIG TECH.
Biden couldn’t remember who he was running against yesterday. George somebody. Not sure who he was referring to. He needs to be in a nursing home, not running for president. Can you imagine him running this country with his mental state of mind, or what mind he has left? And yet some are VOTING for him? WOW!