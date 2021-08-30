The Taliban is expected to keep letting people leave Afghanistan after the Aug. 31 deadline for U.S. troops to exit the war-torn country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.
Some 250 Americans remained in Afghanistan, according to the State Department, along with thousands of Afghans who worked for western organizations or the collapsed Afghan government and feared for their lives as Blinken’s comments aired on ABC’s “This Week.”
“One hundred-fourteen countries have made very clear that it is their expectation that the Taliban will permit freedom of travel going past August 31st,” Blinken said.
Pressed on why he would trust the Taliban — the U.S. enemy that stunningly came back to power earlier this month — Blinken pointed to recent comments from a Taliban official.
“A very senior Taliban leader spoke on television and on the radio throughout Afghanistan and repeatedly assured the Afghan people that they would be free to travel after August 31st,” the U.S. diplomat said.
“I’m not saying we should trust the Taliban on anything. I’m simply reporting what one of their senior leaders said to the Afghan people,” he said.
Speaking on CNN, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan echoed Blinken’s comments.
“After August 31st, we believe that we have substantial leverage to hold the Taliban to its commitments to allow safe passage for American citizens, legal permanent residents and the Afghan allies who have travel documentation to come to the United States,” he said.
US citizens are not being allowed into Kabul international.
Biden has ordered the gates closed. Our fellow Americans will soon be left behind. Unbelievable and unforgivable.
— Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) August 29, 2021
America, you need to know this: Biden is not letting US citizens through the airport gates. It has been impossible to get anyone through for the last 24 hours.
This administration has been lying about their intent to save Americans. Unforgivable.
— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 29, 2021
I'm hearing from people very close to TF Pineapple that the State Dept. is actively blocking the private extractions of Americans by our private operators.
Why?
Why is the US Govt. leaving Americans stranded to be killed in Afghanistan?
Something very sinister going on.
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 29, 2021
The State Department said it was working to get the last Americans out of Afghanistan.
“Our team on the ground continues to coordinate assistance around the clock for this group, while taking the current security situation into account,” a State Department spokesperson was quoted as saying by CNN.
The U.S. has gotten about 114,000 people out of Afghanistan since Aug. 14, the White House said on Sunday.
The U.S. is working to keep Kabul’s airport — the scene of a horrific Thursday suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. troops and more than 170 Afghans — up and running, Blinken said.
“The Taliban have a strong interest in having an airport that functions, the Afghan people have a strong interest in an airport (that) functions, the entire international community has that interest,” he said.
“I’m not saying we should trust the Taliban on anything. I’m simply reporting what one of their senior leaders said to the Afghan people,” he said. Much like the Biden administration and Congress—they’ll tell you anything and everything you want to hear—believe at your own peril. Two lying governments—each trying to outlie the other. Foreign relations 101 revised.
Bingo! I do NOT believe ANYTHING out of this dishonest, traitorous Democrat Party or its puppet president Biden’s administration. Everything this traitorous, socialist Democrat Party does is either a Lie, Con or a Deception.
This Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and Deadliest ENEMY. 🙁 🙁 🙁
And Remember that this Democrat Party’s orchestrated illegal immigrant invasion is STILL in full speed.
There will be NO resistance to the Taliban terrorist coming into our country to mount their attacks on us,
If you thought 9-11 was bad, you ain’t seen nothing yet. It was a walk in the park compared to what is now coming.
Imagine massive attacks nationwide in every major city in America all coordinated at precisely the same time. All of this thanks to the Democrat party opening the southern border to everyone from everywhere to enter America.
But wait, there’s more. Many of these unvetted people have covid and your tax money is being used to transport them to your community so you and your family will be exposed everywhere you go.
But wait, there’s even more. Huge numbers of Afghan citizens will join the hoards of unvetted people already here. Compound the language and culture problems by adding people who are fully indoctrinated to hate and murder Americans while demanding Special Privileges because they will be a Protected Minority.
It is questionable if America will be able to survive what it is on the way.
AND being added to the voter rolls, to ALWAYS vote democrat (of course).. ALL to ensure they never lose an election again!
blinkinis a FOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!
He is much more than a FOOL ! He and the whole Biden administration are a TOTAL, incompetent disgrace ! They received WARNINGS about the danger in early July, and they IGNORED the warnings and did NOTHING ! THEY are directly to blame for the murders of those brave American Marines, and Soldiers, and the problem in that country RIGHT NOW. To IGNORE a WARNING like that is unforgivable because it put so many people in real danger. The Democrats have PROVEN by their LACK of response to a real emergency, just how incompetent, uncaring, and dysfunctional this administration actually is ! That goes for Biden, Harris, Blinken, and everybody else in that terrible cabinet !
They are all total and utter TRAITORS, who should be swiftly, publicly executed, and then left to rot in martha’s vinyard.
Well, it should come as no surprise to any rational individual that delusional, desperate, and weak Joe Biden and his clueless administration would fall hard for the Taliban’s “kinder and gentler” charm offensive by believing that the Taliban can be persuaded somehow to allow the evacuation of American citizens after the August 31st troop withdrawal deadline. The egregiously incompetent Joe Biden has allowed a rag-tag militia of brutal Islamic terrorists to humiliate the United States on the world stage and obtain tens of billions of dollars worth of sophisticated weapons and technology, some of which will be used to attack America and its allies. For the incalculable, long-term damage that will result from his gross dereliction of duty, Biden needs to be impeached and removed from office.
Yes, when (not if) the terrorists use our weapons to kill innocent people, the accusation will certainly be made “the Americans did this; look this is one of the weapons with which they attacked us.”
THat is why i firmly believe, this utter chaos and debacle, was NOT A MISTAKE, but a PLANNED THING.
Tony Blinken, the Harvard and Columbia graduate, who does not have a brain in his head. Hey Tony, the slaughter of innocents in Afghanistan has already started and will continue. The innocent people will be given “safe passage” to torture and death by the Taliban, based on the “promises” of the Taliban, right Tony Blinken?
That’s all fine and good, Blinken, but what to Winken and Nod have to say?
Why they’re “going to fish for the herring fish that swim in the beautiful sea”. That’s how they’re going to take care of this situation, don’t you know? Even John McCain thought this person was highly unqualified for the position Obama wanted him to be in during Senate hearings.
IF I was an American stranded in a foreign country, in a hostile situation and I knew I had to depend on an incompetent bidan administration who was leaving my rescue up to the good will of terrorists, I would be terrified, I cannot think of a worse situation. I would sure be wishing for a mean tweet and competent leadership in the White House.
THEN WHY ever should any american again, TRAVEL TO A FOREIGN country that may become ‘hostile’!
You may think that is logical, but it will never happen that way, BUT what will happen is the damn vaccine passports are going to be done by foreign countries and the damn airlines and IF you have been smart enough to stay away from the jab, you will be relegated to the scrap pile and you will not go anywhere.
There has to be a reason Sen McCain was against Blinken as deputy State Dept head, and now we see why!
WHY is it (when I see Blinken [or ANYONE from the Biden Administration]), I think of Neville Chamberlain proclaiming “Peace in our time” (while waving that worthless piece of paper from Adolf Hitler)?
Will Blinken (or ANYONE in the Biden Administration) RESIGN, when they are PROVEN wrong? They SHOULD!
