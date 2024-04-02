(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is under fire after the White House made this year’s Easter holiday officially “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

It’s unclear whether the White House choosing to mark the most important Christian holiday as a transgender holiday was an intentional decision or a political gaffe.

“The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter – which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Banning sacred truth and tradition – while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day’ – is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note.”

Biden posted on X Sunday honoring the new holiday.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know,” Biden wrote. “Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect.”

After that, the criticism poured in.

“This is what Biden cares about and who he caters to. He is devaluing Easter and elevating trans recognition,” U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Downright shameful and despicable.”

The decision may backfire politically, and the Trump campaign quickly took the opportunity to blast Biden and call for him to apologize.

One senator called for firing the person responsible.

“Aside from being disgraceful and insulting to Christians, declaring a trans day of visibility on Easter Sunday is just *weird,*” Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, wrote on X. “The White House should apologize. Then Biden should fire whoever is responsible.”

Next year, Easter, the Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion, will be on April 20 and thus avoid the same conflict with the now official Transgender Day of Visibility, which will remain on March 31.

Notably, on the White House’s Spanish-speaking X account, they did not celebrate transgender visibility day but instead honored Easter and César Chávez Day.

“Apparently the White House fears that Spanish-speaking Americans might be offended by Biden’s decision to conflate Easter with ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ – perhaps to an even greater degree than English speakers,” U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote on X. “Mr. President: it’s offensive to Christians – in all languages.”