Half of Congress will resume on Capitol Hill Monday when the Senate returns from a lengthy recess brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Senate will meet at 3 p.m. EDT, convening for a regular session for the first time since late March.
Lawmakers will return under social distancing guidelines and special rules designed to keep them as safe as possible. Under the rules, only a limited number of senators are allowed on the floor at any one time and face masks are mandatory at committee meetings, which will be held in the Capitol’s largest rooms.
The Senate calendar this week is focused mainly on a fourth relief bill, which is expected to generate a more partisan response than the CARES Act in late March that earmarked billions in stimulus measures and sent aid checks to tens of millions of Americans.
Democrats have said they are pushing for as much as $1 trillion for state and local governments in the “CARES 2” package. The idea has met with resistance among Republicans.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Sunday states could see some funding, but noted the federal government has already “poured hundreds of billions into the states.”
Also on the Senate agenda this week are hearings for two nominations from President Donald Trump — Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas as director of national intelligence Tuesday, and judge Justin Walker for the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
Ratcliffe was nominated for the post last year but it was withdrawn in the face of bipartisan criticism. Walker, a 37-year-old Kentucky judge, was a controversial pick when he was appointed five months ago because of a “not qualified” rating from the American Bar Association, for his lack of trial experience.
It’s not yet known when the House might resume at the Capitol. House leaders initially said last week they would return Monday, but backed off that plan the following day due to health concerns.
House Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced a four-point plan Monday to reopen the lower chamber.
“These strategies are based on the advice of public health professionals, as well as guidance from parliamentary experts with decades of combined House experience,” he said in the proposal.
McCarthy’s plan calls for in-person meetings — rather than “remote floor voting” proposed last week by House rules committee Chairman Rep. Jim McGovern — to be phased in by using distancing protocols and protective barriers.
Using technology to replace in-person voting, McCarthy said, “should only be deployed in a ‘crawl, walk, run’ progression.”
“Before we rush to discard over 200 years of precedent, we should require that rigorous testing standards be met, ample feedback be provided, and bipartisan rules of the road be agreed upon and made public to truly safeguard minority rights,” he said.
The House isn’t staying at home because of the virus. They are busy formulating more lies, more doubling down on the populace.
And the more they stay out of the spotlight the better their popularity ratings. It’s called the Hillary Effect.
Unfortunately for our Constitutional Republic, the less the citizens see of the demoncrats in the House of Representatives, the higher their ratings seem to go. I still don’t understand the illogical situation of Congress’s horribly low approval ratings [not over 30% in the last decade] combined with a re-election rate of over 90% since 2012. That indicates a total disconnect!!!
No problem here. The House has just self-identified as not being a critical service. They sould stay locked down at home indefinitely. Without pay.
The Senate actually cares enough to come to work. We can run the govt on 3 out of 4 cylinders. Let’s get some stuff done.
Here’s my contribution.
a. Lock them up. You know who.
b. Pull all our supply chains out of China.
c. Make a joint US-UK Brexit celebration. The whole Brexit thing got tossed to the side because of this virus. That ain’t right. We need something to cheer about.
d. Finish the Wall. And I want it an extra 25 feet taller. Make this happen.
e. Pardon Gen. Flynn.
Any ideas for tomorrow’s agenda?
I don’t think the regular US voter [not necessarily a US Citizen] has paid attention to the truth for so long that it’s not beneficial to “Lock them up.” until August. That’ll be after the majority of people who want their jobs back will be paying strict attention to who worked to get the greatest economic engine on the planet running at full steam and who tried to block the tracks. Then, unseal the indictments on Saturday morning August 1st and have Federal marshals haul all the treasonous demoncrats into jails to await their trials. The trials need to be conducted simultaneously in the central part of the US between Labor Day and Nov 1.
RINOs should go to jail, as well. I agree that members of the U.S. House should not be paid. Peter Guild, Dorchester, MA
“House Members Stay Scared at Home” (TIFIFY)