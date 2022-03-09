The Senate has sent the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act 2022 to the desk of President Joe Biden to sign it into law and make lynching a federal hate crime.
The bill was passed by Senate lawmakers through unanimous consent on Monday after the House voted 422-3 in its favor last week.
“After more than 200 failed attempts to outlaw lynching, Congress is finally succeeding in taking a long overdue action by passing the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act. Hallelujah, it’s long overdue,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said from the floor.
He said the first anti-lynching law was introduced more than a century ago and that it took this long to criminalize lynching is a “bitter stain on America.”
“While this will not erase the horrific injustices to which tens of millions of African Americans have been subjected over the generations nor fully heal the terror inflicted on countless others, it is an important step forward as we continue the work on confronting our nation’s past in pursuit of a brighter and more just future,” the senator from New York said.
The bill specifically amends the main criminal code of the federal government to include lynching as a hate crime, and punishes those convicted of conspiring to commit the offense resulting in death or serious bodily injury to no more than 30 years’ imprisonment.
The instrument of lynching was the public killing of a person who has not go through the court system, the NAACP said on its website, adding that it was used by White people to terrorize and control Black people in the United States but particularly in the South during the 19th and 20th centuries.
“A typical lynching involved a criminal accusation, an arrest and the assembly of a mob, followed by seizure, physical torment and murder of the victim,” it said, adding that it was often a public spectacle “in celebration of White supremacy.”
Emmet Till, the bill’s namesake, was a 14-year-old Chicago boy who was visiting family in Money, Miss., in the summer of 1955 when he was kidnapped and brutally beaten by two White men who accused him of whistling at a White woman.
His nude body was retrieved days later from a river. He was shot in the head and weighed down by a 125 pounds of metal.
Following his death, his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, demanded an open casket during his funeral so the more than 50,000 attendees could see the violence inflicted upon her son. A photograph of the deceased boy lying in the coffin was instrumental in galvanizing activists fighting for civil rights.
According to the NAACP, from 1882 to 1968, there were 4,743 lynchings across the United States.
“I am overjoyed with the Senate passage of the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act,” said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. “The time is past due to reckon with this dark chapter in our history and I’m proud of the bipartisan support to pass this important piece of legislation.”
The bill being sent to Biden’s desk follows Senate lawmakers early this year passing a bill to posthumously award Emmett Till and his mother the Congressional Gold Medal, the U.S. Congress’ highest civilian honor.
It has yet to be voted on in the House.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Apparently lynching is illegal, unless you are a Clinton in need of an Epstein Removal. They never seem to run short of nooses in perverted Hollywood which is just a reflection of Washington these days. Just ask David Carradine and maybe soon a closeted Hunter Biden if his dad doesn’t straighten him out in time and get him off the drugs.
“The Senate has sent the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act 2022 to the desk of President Joe Biden to sign it into law and make lynching a federal hate crime.”
The unfortunate thing here, is there are a number of people deserving of it. We have some really bad people in our government who are traitors and outright criminals—and many treasonous acts have been overlooked.
Why does one need an anti – lynching bill, when lynching a person is illegal?
Blacks don’t get Lynched. Blacks shoot each other, I guess this is OK.
I.A.W. U.S. Census & 2018 FBI (Table 43a)
Black males make up about 7% of the U.S. population but every year commit ~56% of all the murders and ~54% of all robberies in the U.S… Every year in the U.S. there are ~6,000 African-Americans men, women and children killed and 94% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
Where is the outrage from “Black Lives Matter” and prominent members of the African-American community? Where are the words of condemnation and sorrow from “Black Lives Matter”, Obama, Al Sharpton, or Jesse Jackson over the fact that members of their own race are summarily executing each other?
These Dishonorable, treasonous, socialist Democrat phony racist crusades have little or nothing to do with protecting the sensitivities of Black Americans and everything to do with the Democrats setting themselves up as their saviors. Their practice of patronizing groups cannot yield to the facts that the Democrat Party has a long history of racial discrimination. For their cause is not defending the oppressed or the offended but about making themselves look wonderful with their latest destructive political Con.
The Law is already on the books . IT’S CALLED MURDER.