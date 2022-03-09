If you don’t go outside the legacy media, you might have missed a few important stories.

In New York, Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul extended the COVID “emergency” to March 16, even though the pandemic is running out of steam.

“The rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions has been increasing over the past month to over 300 new admissions a day,” she said. But, as the Wall Street Journal’s Allysia Finley points out, “In fact, state data show that daily new hospital admissions fell to around 300 from 2,100 in early January.”

Over at the Washington Post, the editorial board accused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton of “targeting trans kids in Texas.” Actually, the AG issued an opinion aimed at protecting children, calling the use of puberty-suppressing hormones a form of child abuse. To the Post, this interrupts “gender-affirming care,” which is actually “gender denying” experimentation that could harm a child for life. The Post also likes to use the term “abortion care” because it sounds nice.

Democrats in the Virginia House voted in lockstep against a bill proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to give parents access to all sexually explicit classroom materials. With all Republicans voting yes, the bill passed 52 to 46. The bill also passed the Senate 20 to 18, with all but two Democrats voting no.

Given that the parents’ revolt against abusive school policies triggered the Republican wave in November, all I can say of “keep parents in the dark” Democrats is what one crime victim said to another victim who remained a bleeding heart: “Mug him again.”

Speaking of Democrats, California legislators last year passed a law forcing doctors who object to assisted suicide to educate about deadly “medications” and refer the poor soul to a doctor who will help kill them – or else.

The Christian Medical & Dental Associations sued the state this past week for compelling all California doctors to do this against “religious, ethical, and medical objections” that leave them open to “criminal, civil, administrative, and professional liability.”

Democrats don’t like anyone interfering with the culture of death. In 2015, California passed a bill forcing pro-life crisis pregnancy centers to refer clients to abortionists. Thankfully, the U.S. Supreme Court slapped down the law in NIFLA v. Becerra (2018).

California Democrats also criminalized so-called “conversion therapy” for minors, leaving parents unable to obtain licensed counseling to help their children overcome unwanted same-sex desires. If someone molests your boy and he begins to have weird feelings, you can take him only to a pro-gay therapist – no other.

In Alabama, the conservative House overcame Democrat opposition and voted Wednesday 74-24 to bar “transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that match their current gender identity,” as the Associated Press puts it. The AP, which slavishly follows language dictates from LGBTQ activists, noted that a second bill “targeting LGBTQ youths” advanced in the Senate. The AP says the bill blocks “hormonal treatments and surgery to assist transgender youth 18 and younger in their gender transition.” So, as in Texas, if you protect kids, you are “targeting” them. It’s only a little gender “transition,” the AP might say while asking you to pass them a scalpel.

Our hearts should go out to those who suffer alienation from their natural bodies or natural sexuality. But forcing everyone to facilitate it and lie about it is a dangerous attack on truth and liberty.

Wrapping things up, did you see the eye-opening findings of the 2020 election integrity report issued Tuesday by the Wisconsin Office of the Special Counsel?

“Numerous questionable and unlawful actions” led OSC lead investigator Michael Gableman to recommend that lawmakers “take a very hard look” at actually decertifying Mr. Biden’s close victory in the Badger State.

The leftist Center for Tech and Civic Life, financed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, poured millions into Wisconsin, the report notes. Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay got money to get out the vote and place ballot drop boxes in violation of Wisconsin law. This “crossed the line between election administration and campaigning,” the report said.

We’re told over and over that there is “no evidence” of any 2020 election irregularities. Likewise, anyone questioning the COVID narrative is “anti-science.”

In last Tuesday’s State of the Union, Joe Biden topped them all. He insisted he was tough on Russia, neglecting to mention that because of his war on American energy, we still import Russian oil and are thus financing the invasion of Ukraine. He said job creation and the economy were better than under Donald Trump. He declared that he, Biden, was vigorously securing the border and backing the police.

Democrats leaped up to applaud every lie.

At some point, all this gaslighting is going to come back to bite them.

—-

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.