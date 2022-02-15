A group of Senate Republicans introduced a resolution calling for the U.S. Capitol and Senate office buildings to reopen to the public after nearly two years of restrictions.
Sen. Bill Hagerty and 26 of his colleagues urged that Congress should allow constituents and tourists in, just as countless other businesses have reopened to the public in recent months, per Fox News.
“Since March of 2020, the American people have learned how to safely gather and enter public places despite the existence of COVID-19 and, due to Operation Warp Speed, have had the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for more than a year,” the resolution says.
It adds that it is “illogical and unacceptable” to keep the Capitol closed, and that it’s “time to once again welcome the public participation in the legislative process and the public visitation of our historic buildings that have always been hallmarks of American democracy[.]”
“It is long past time for the Senate to reopen its doors to those who sent us here to represent them – the American people,” Hagerty said in a statement. “Thanks to Operation Warp Speed, vaccines have been available for over a year for those who want them, and Americans from coast to coast have learned to live their lives safely despite the pandemic. From stores to venues and most workplaces and schools, the rest of the United States has reopened, and it’s time for the Senate to do the same.”
Several Congressional Democrats have also shown support for reopening the Capitol.
The resolution’s signatories include: Sens. John Thune, Jerry Moran, Roger Marshall, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, James Inhofe, James Lankford, Mike Braun, Thom Tillis, Kevin Cramer, John Hoeven, Roger Wicker, Cindy Hyde-Smith, John Cornyn, Tommy Tuberville, Rand Paul, Chuck Grassley, John Kennedy, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, John Boozman, Marsha Blackburn, Mike Crapo, Jim Risch, John Barrasso, and Cynthia Lummis.
As long as democrats are in charge they will never feel safe from Americans.
Has any inauguration in the history of this country ever needed 25,000 armed soldiers and razor wire fence to protect a president’s inauguration?? Does this sound like a country that elected and are happy and proud of their new president?
If you need 25,000 armed soldiers and razor wire fences to protect your inauguration from the people.
Then you probably were NOT elected by the people.
Both Houses belong to THE PEOPLE not the politicians who come and go, but THE PEOPLE remain forever. We built it, paid for it and have every right to enter at will, and keep the politicians serving THE PEOPLE, not the other way around. Apparently one party realizes they are the party of comorbidity, both physical and mental and fear nature COVID culling out the defective, deformed and the weak,,,,,from the party that is populated by defection from most things Patriotic and American. They would treat THE PEOPLE as they treated the National guard,,,,room only in the cold basements and parking garage floors,,,right where Joe Biden feels most at home when campaigning, but eschews when patriots show up and could possibly show Joe how to properly defend a nation. Nancy and the Democrats act like the Capitol is the Kremlin, and following Putin’s game plan of Self and Party protection to a tee.
Can we perform routine job performance evaluations?