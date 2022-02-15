A group of Senate Republicans introduced a resolution calling for the U.S. Capitol and Senate office buildings to reopen to the public after nearly two years of restrictions.

Sen. Bill Hagerty and 26 of his colleagues urged that Congress should allow constituents and tourists in, just as countless other businesses have reopened to the public in recent months, per Fox News.

“Since March of 2020, the American people have learned how to safely gather and enter public places despite the existence of COVID-19 and, due to Operation Warp Speed, have had the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for more than a year,” the resolution says.

It adds that it is “illogical and unacceptable” to keep the Capitol closed, and that it’s “time to once again welcome the public participation in the legislative process and the public visitation of our historic buildings that have always been hallmarks of American democracy[.]”

“It is long past time for the Senate to reopen its doors to those who sent us here to represent them – the American people,” Hagerty said in a statement. “Thanks to Operation Warp Speed, vaccines have been available for over a year for those who want them, and Americans from coast to coast have learned to live their lives safely despite the pandemic. From stores to venues and most workplaces and schools, the rest of the United States has reopened, and it’s time for the Senate to do the same.”

Several Congressional Democrats have also shown support for reopening the Capitol.

The resolution’s signatories include: Sens. John Thune, Jerry Moran, Roger Marshall, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, James Inhofe, James Lankford, Mike Braun, Thom Tillis, Kevin Cramer, John Hoeven, Roger Wicker, Cindy Hyde-Smith, John Cornyn, Tommy Tuberville, Rand Paul, Chuck Grassley, John Kennedy, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, John Boozman, Marsha Blackburn, Mike Crapo, Jim Risch, John Barrasso, and Cynthia Lummis.