The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously advanced the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett at its executive business meeting despite a decision by Democrats to boycott the Thursday markup in protest of how close Republicans are moving the nomination to Election Day.
Barrett was reported favorably out of the Judiciary Committee by 12-0, with no Democrats present.
“That was their choice. It will be my choice to vote the nominee out of committee,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said at the beginning of the meeting. “We are not going to allow them to take over the committee. They made a choice not to participate.”
Happy to see Amy Coney Barrett passed out of committee and can’t wait for the full vote on Monday. Democrats will fume and fuss and have tizzies and make fools of themselves. And then she will be confirmed without a single Democrat vote.
Who’s justice?
Our justice! The country’s justice! A constitutional justice!
If I was a Democrat Represented by those who refused to represent my interests in the Amy Coney Barrett nomination vote, I would be furious that my voice was silenced. Their refusal to show up and vote, is indicative of the new Liberal damaging of our Representative designed government where now instead of their Representatives representing the interests and power of the PEOPLE, they put the interests and power of THE PARTY above all else. It used to be that failed entitlement minded socialists felt entitled to come to the American table with just an appetite and get fed for just showing up. This party has become so enfeebled in mind, morals, and workable strategies they now cannot even manage to show up. Who in the hell votes for THAT? Why vote for people and a party that is better at stealing the votes, with no will or ability to actually make one on your behalf? It certainly is NOT YOU that they are representing.