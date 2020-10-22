The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously advanced the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett at its executive business meeting despite a decision by Democrats to boycott the Thursday markup in protest of how close Republicans are moving the nomination to Election Day.

Barrett was reported favorably out of the Judiciary Committee by 12-0, with no Democrats present.

“That was their choice. It will be my choice to vote the nominee out of committee,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said at the beginning of the meeting. “We are not going to allow them to take over the committee. They made a choice not to participate.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.