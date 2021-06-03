Newly released emails from White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci prove that he knew the Wuhan Institute of Virology was carrying out dangerous gain of function research, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) charged Wednesday night.
“The emails paint a disturbing picture, a disturbing picture of Dr. Fauci, from the very beginning, worrying that he had been funding gain of function research,” Paul told Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle”, “and he knows it to this day, but hasn’t admitted it.”
The email was among 3,200 pages of messages to and from Fauci obtained by Buzzfeed News earlier this week in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
