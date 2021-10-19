Seattle police officers were seen flying Gadsden flags out the windows of their patrol cars in efforts to protest Washington state’s vaccine mandate.
The flag, which bears the statement “Don’t Tread On Me,” has long been a symbol of freedom, constitutionalism and limited government in the United States.
“Some officers plan on taking time off to decide what they will do long term. They don’t seem eager to stay with SPD. Others explained that they are going to leave SPD by the end of the year as a result of this,” KTTH radio show host Jason Rantz wrote on Twitter, per Fox News. “Officers took these photos in protest of the mandate.”
Some officers plan on taking time off to decide what they will do long term. They don’t seem eager to stay with SPD.
Others explained that they are going to leave the SPD by the end of the year as a result of this.
Officers took these photos in protest of the mandate. pic.twitter.com/0mkfdklo0F
— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 18, 2021
Indeed, Monday is the deadline for Washington employees to provide proof of vaccination or risk losing their jobs. The mandate, which Gov. Jay Inslee announced in August, requires most state and healthcare workers to get vaccinated. Employees may apply for a medical or religious exemption, but there is no testing option, King 5 News reports.
While a majority of Washington’s employees are vaccinated, the effects of those resisting vaccination are anticipated to spread through industries including public safety, transportation and education.
Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan said officers won’t face immediate firing, but must participate in a hearing where they can publicly disclose why they refuse to get vaccinated before separation from the force.
Some officers have already decided to part ways with the force after refusing the vaccine.
“I wish I could say more, but this is it, so state 10-34, this is the last time you’ll hear me in a state patrol car. And [Gov.] Jay Inslee can kiss my a**,” trooper Robert LaMay said in a video filmed Friday.
In efforts to combat a major staff cut, the Seattle Police Department has plans to send any sworn officer on 911 calls, which could include detectives, education and training employees and people with patrol backgrounds.

How about sending Inslee out on some calls. I suggest domestic violence, man with a gun, robbery in progress and 4 or 5 Antifa riots just to get him broken in. His partner should be Jenny Durkan, the mayor of Seattle. These two need to do something to earn their pay.
Maybe the cops that are getting fired from the big communist cities could go into private security. I hear there’s a big demand for that these days.
These officers can move to smaller towns in middle America where they will be much more likely to be treated with respect, where vaccine mandates are not the rule, and where they and their families will have a much better lifestyle in general. There are opportunities out there for talented cops that don’t require being forced to do something against their will.
“The Dummy’s Guide to Governing,” Chapter 1, Rule 1: Never, ever, anger your praetorians.
Caligula, their historical role model they follow learned this one the hard way.
Again, it’s the low information, CNN watching voters, who just do not have the ability or intelligence, to think for themselves. Forget about ‘critically’ thinking, these people are just plain stupid. They want and need the government to take care of most of their needs. Pathetic!
These officers do not deserve this treatment. Seattle should have seen the light when the domestic terrorists destroyed their city. I hope every nonconforming officer leaves and then the powers that be can search for others that will be more loyal subjects to their cause.
This latest phase of lawlessness started with the WTO rioters that were never prosecuted. Before that it was mayor Charles Royer making public drunkenness legal. It changed the city overnight into Bumhaven.
“In efforts to combat a major staff cut, the Seattle Police Department has plans to send any sworn officer on 911 calls, which could include detectives, education and training employees and people with patrol backgrounds.”
So send the under trained on emergency calls. isn’t that what was cited as a root cause of Police Brutality claims in the past?
That makes as much sense as placing a senile grifter in the President’s office.