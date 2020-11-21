First, it is our position that when windows are broken, businesses are looted or citizens are attacked they are rioters, not protesters. The media disagrees.

In Omaha rioting was in response to a police shooting of a black male in a traffic stop. An unlawful assembly was declared.

The Omaha Police Department has issued a statement explaining the series of events that led to an officer-involved shooting in which one man died.

The victim has been identified as Kenneth Jones, 35.

A number of protestors gathered downtown Friday night in response.

The protest is now on the move. The crowd is heading towards the Old Market. pic.twitter.com/vw67bRjWZR — FOX 42 KPTM (@FOX42KPTM) November 21, 2020

Cars are honking as they drive by and the crowd has done numerous chants so far. Also illuminated right on the building next door is this message. pic.twitter.com/7zm4HsTsBY — Shirelle Moore FOX42 (@ShirelleMooreTV) November 21, 2020

It was just declared an unlawful assembly. Everyone has been asked to leave or they will be arrested. — Shirelle Moore FOX42 (@ShirelleMooreTV) November 21, 2020

A group of demonstrators broke the windows of several Northeast Portland businesses on Friday night.

A flyer circulated earlier in the day invited protesters to meet at Frazer Park in Northeast Portland. The park is about a mile from the Sandy Boulevard Whole Foods. It’s not clear if the same group broke the windows. Police did not immediately make any arrests.

In addition to the damage at Whole Foods, protesters broke windows at a nearby Chase Bank and a OneMain Financial.

Breaking: Antifa in Portland are smashing up businesses along NE Sandy Blvd. They’re doing this on a weekly basis now in multiple parts of the city. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/vLNQigUugh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2020

The Whole Foods on NE Sandy Blvd. in Portland was one of several businesses vandalized by antifa as part of their “day of rage” in support of trans people. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/RMuENwTBr2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2020

The group also spray-painted several names and messages on the windows and buildings, including the words “Black trans lives matter” and the name of Tete Gulley, a Black trans woman. Friday was Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors and memorializes trans people who were killed or who have died by suicide. Gulley was found dead in Rocky Butte Park last year. Police initially ruled her death a suicide, but later opened an investigation following multiple requests from her family, who don’t believe she committed suicide.

We’re seeing the name Tete Gulley spray painted on many buildings. Gulley was a transgender woman who was found hanging from a tree in Portland in May of 2019. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/rajUCt6gqJ — Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) November 21, 2020

Another group of protesters had gathered in Downtown Portland, shortly before the destruction in Northeast Portland. They marched to the Consulate General of Mexico on Southwest 12th Avenue and Jefferson Street and spray-painted on the building’s windows.

Police arrived at the scene after most protesters had left, and did not arrest anyone.

No arrests made as a marauding mob of 50 antifa vandalized and smashed businesses along a busy street in Portland. https://t.co/B0alrU7LLM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2020

Breaking: Police are asking for information regarding the kidnapping & gunpoint robbery of a UPS driver in NE Portland earlier tonight. The driver was confronted by four black males who tied him up & stole packages from the truck. They fled in a Honda. https://t.co/wrL6vMlBN3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2020

