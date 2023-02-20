Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said the country needs a consensus on abortion and said she would not support a complete ban.

In an interview, the now 2024 presidential candidate pointed to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposal of a national 15-week ban, which includes exceptions for rape, incest, and the health and life of the mother.

“We need consensus on this,” Haley said about abortion in an interview on NBC’s “Today” show.

When asked if she would support a full out ban, Haley said, “not a full out federal ban, because I don’t think that’s been put on the table. What Lindsey Graham has put on the table is 15 weeks. If we’re looking at 15 weeks, what we need to understand is we are not OK with abortion up until the time of birth and so we should at least decide when is it OK.”

As governor, Haley signed a 20-week abortion ban, which included an exception for the life and health of the mother and if the baby could not survive outside the womb, but no exceptions for rape or incest.

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, allowing states to decide whether abortion is legal, South Carolina’s six-week ban, signed by Gov. Henry McMaster, was struck down by the state Supreme Court in a 3-2 decision. The state Supreme Court ruled the law violated the state constitution’s right to privacy. It leaves South Carolina’s 20-week law in effect.

That has not stopped the state Legislature from trying to institute further restrictions on abortion. After the House and Senate could not compromise last year, lawmakers in both chambers are trying again to further ban abortions.

The Senate last week adopted a six-week ban with exceptions in cases of rape, incest, medical emergency or fatal fetal anomaly. The House this week approved a ban from conception, with exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal anomaly and protections for the life and health of the mother.

The differences put the two chambers in the same spot they were last fall.

