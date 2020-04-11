While the president and his administration are working tirelessly to get critical medical supplies and life-saving equipment to doctors, nurses, hospitals and patients amidst a global pandemic, guess what Democrats are doing?
Its leadership is drafting bills to assemble yet another Congressional committee, on taxpayers dime, to investigate the president and his response to the national crisis. You read that right. Instead of working shoulder to shoulder with our commander in chief to save lives and resuscitate our shut down economy, serial liar and conspiracy theorist Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and others on the left are plotting against the leader of the free world and members of Donald Trump’s administration tasked with responding to the complex crisis.
As if investigating the president nonstop for the past 3 1/2 years and subjecting the nation to an extremely divisive 22-month special counsel probe and subsequent impeachment scam — based on hearsay by partisan bureaucrats — weren’t enough. Apparently not, as the chief architect behind the debunked Russia collusion conspiracy and impeachment stunt, Schiff, has been sowing more lies, accusing the president of being slow to address the pandemic, with “catastrophic consequences.”
“After Pearl Harbor and 9/11, we looked at what went wrong to learn from our mistakes,” the House Intelligence Committee chairman tweeted recently. “Once we’ve recovered, we need a nonpartisan commission to review our response and how we can better prepare for the next pandemic.”
Translation: Democrats are exploiting the deadly pandemic by using it as a weapon to bludgeon the president during an election year in an underhanded attempt to derail his administration — once again.
A new low — even for hateful Democrats still suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Any reasonable citizen knows that partisan politics has no place during a time of war. And we are at war. Right now, the majority of the country is on lockdown, with millions of Americans being stripped of their basic freedoms including one’s right to assemble, travel, worship and go to work. We’re being blocked from enjoying public spaces such as national parks, hiking trails and forests that have been closed to combat an invisible enemy that, to date, has infected 430,000 Americans and killed more than 14,700 of us.
This national crisis has also cost millions of Americans their jobs and livelihoods.
“In the past three weeks, 16.8 million Americans have filed for unemployment aid,” the Associated Press reported on Thursday. “The surge of jobless claims has overwhelmed state unemployment offices around the country. And still more job cuts are expected. The unemployment rate could hit 15% when the April employment report is released in early May.”
But none of that seems to be of particular interest or concern to Schiff or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who’s also on board with investigating the president’s response to the pandemic. In a recent TV interview, Pelosi accused the president of “fiddling” while people are dying and called for conducting an “after-action review.”
Shouldn’t these political hacks be focused on helping citizens get back to work, or addressing the massive backlog of unemployment insurance claims, or tackling other pressing matters affecting the American people?
Clearly, the left’s irrational hate and contempt for President Trump is stronger than its desire to solve the crisis and heal the nation. This is something voters must reject or the endless investigations — on taxpayers’ dime — will never end.
When is enough enough?
Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist with Creators Syndicate. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16. To find out more about Adriana Cohen and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
WE THE PEOPLE like Christ on Good Friday, now sit upon the American Cross of judgement. To the LEFT on a cross cries the same old criminal who just wants to be taken DOWN. To the RIGHT is the reawakened fallen rebel who now wants to be taken UP. Either your God given American free will and desire for inherent goodness, or socially acquired evil that leads to fear, failure and mindless investigations shall decide which way this Country will collectively go. We only need to make the RIGHT choice.
The Cure for this actual virus or political virus like the kingdom of God,,,,,is within you. Think clean, speak clean, eat clean, live clean love TRUTH as our Creator designed you to, and as your mind casts off corruption, so your body will cast off the disease. Abuse and weaken the God designed gift of strength in life and bodily heath and only death will follow. Reflect the image of the Creator and you will live to Create again. Reflect the image of the great Consumer and you WILL get consumed. It’s the God offered power and faith of the mustard seed versus the man offered controlling fear and failing that results just in mustard filled pants and air gasping ventilators. Cling to those leaders who offer you hope, growth, and ACTION, or those who only bring their controlling fear and social division for purpose of financial and mental control, and you will end up among the faithless in their proffered darkness where whose followers can only gnash their teeth and blathering bleeding media gums to become more of the problem not the solution, more of the plague not the cure, having followed mind wandering fools of pleasure offerings instead of men of focus, hard work and results.
The fact that Schiff is doing this with the backing of Pelosi, and that Pelosi is Speaker with the backing of all House Dems, it is clear that all the Dems are become the enemy.
We need to crush them so thoroughly that there is no longer a Dem Party in 2021. They need to be eradicated. Leave a smoking crater.
Leading Dems behind these actions should be convicted for treason today, as well as for their attempted coup last round. They are corrupt and despicable in every conceivable way. They have an absolute monopoly on the moral low ground.
“A new low — even for hateful Democrats still suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
“Clearly, the left’s irrational hate and contempt for President Trump is stronger than its desire to solve the crisis and heal the nation.”
Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to their hatred of Donald Trump, to the point they will abandon all logic and reason.
Symptoms for this condition can be very diverse, ranging from fabricating false charges or hate filled outbursts to a complete disconnection from reality.
We need RE-Elect President Trump and remove these hateful insane Congressional Democrats from office in November.
These mentally deranged Democrat Congress members are willing to destroy our country if they think they can discredit our President Donald Trump.
These people really don’t like the American tax payer! I really can’t see why anyone would keep these people in office? They don’t seem to want to help the tax payer or the business that needs to keep there help! These so called law makers are nothing but political hacks and care for nothing but their own power and agenda. They hold the people in hostage to get there socialist agenda advanced instead of taking care of keeping America from going into a major depression or keeping us safe. The four and who ever back their greedy agenda should be removed from office! They don’t care and are willing to take our country down to get rid of our president and pit the country at risk of communism! There out for their own power! We Americans should be worried about loosing our freedoms as long as we keep these people in office.
Good, let them try this stunt before the election; If the Rat’s pull this off, I don’t care who they run on the ticket, they definitely have no shot of winning an election ever again!!