A reptilian troika — Biden, Pelosi and Schumer — is hell-bent on dragging America into the quagmire of third-world totalitarianism.

Our economy, wracked by record-setting inflation, is in free fall. Our southern border no longer exists, and more than 2 million illegal “migrants” have invaded our country. Violent crime is rampant and threatens every American man, woman and child. Our “unalienable rights” to “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” are at risk of being smothered by elites in government who command us to obey.

We The People have a responsibility to repair these egregious offenses. No one has put this better than the greatest president of our lifetimes:

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” — Ronald Reagan

Our next opportunity to fight for and protect the freedoms President Reagan first spoke of so eloquently in 1964 will occur on Nov. 8. If we elect a conservative majority in 435 U.S. House of Representatives seats and 36 U.S. senators, we will have begun to right our ship of state. If we do the same for 36 state governors, innumerable state legislators, county and municipal supervisors, school boards and mayors, our progeny will thank us.

If those of us who support the U.S. Constitution turn out to vote for men and women with integrity and conservative values, the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer Troika will no longer govern the United States and:

— America will again become energy independent.

— The flagging U.S. economy will begin rebounding from inflationary recession to create good paying jobs.

— Our southern border will be closed to illegal “immigrants” and drug and human traffickers.

— Violent crime and deaths from Communist Chinese fentanyl will drop like a stone when elected leaders support honorable, brave law enforcement officers.

— Our allies will accept Biden’s Afghanistan blunder as a “never again” disaster.

— Federal departments and agencies “weaponized” by the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer Troika will be reorganized to conform with their constitutionally proscribed duties.

— Public education will be wrested from the hands of child abusers and indoctrinators controlled by teachers unions and returned to parents in local communities.

— The cult of climate change seeking to convert the American people to nonexistent “sustainable” energy will begin to wither and succumb to reality.

— The USA can reclaim its well-earned place of respect on the world stage. “Peace through strength,” another Reagan legacy, will show our adversaries in China, Russia, North Korea and Iran that “We win, they lose” is a strategic reality.

— Unparalleled innovation, entrepreneurship, and wealth will again be unleashed when government stops trying to “regulate” every facet of our lives.

— Work can begin on making our elections less susceptible to fraud and manipulation.

— Freedom of speech will be restored, and the surveillance of law-abiding citizens will be outlawed.

— The declining strength and readiness of our armed forces will be restored by leaders who will cease preaching divisive “woke” madness to our troops.

Our slide as a nation of freedom and opportunity into tyranny and corruption can be reversed if enough American patriots “adapt and overcome” as Marines put it and cast their votes for conservative candidates in the coming days. Regardless of what polls and pundits claim, we outnumber those who want to dismantle our constitutional republic in favor of a dystopic socialist hell.

Our time is now to preserve the greatest nation on Earth so we can pass it on to “our children and our children’s children.”

Oliver L. North is a combat-decorated U.S. Marine, founder and CEO of Fidelis Publishing and Fidelis Media. Find out more about him at www.olivernorth.com. David Goetsch is a Marine Corps veteran, member of the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame, professor of business, and Christian counselor. Find out more about him at www.david-goetsch.com. Their new book “Tragic Consequences” is available at www.faithfultext.com.