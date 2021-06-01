Shanghai, China, Jun 1 (EFE).- The Chinese health authorities announced Tuesday the detection of the world’s first case of H10N3 bird flu in humans.

In a statement, the National Health Commission assured that so far no human contagion of this virus has been detected, that it is an “occasional poultry-to-human cross-species transmission” and that “the risk of a large-scale spread is very low.”

The patient is a 41-year-old man from the eastern province of Jiangsu who on Apr. 23 began to notice fever and other symptoms, and was hospitalized five days later after his condition worsened.

The status of the infected person has improved to the point of reaching the requirements for discharge, the Commission said.

Authorities carried out emergency follow-ups on all of his close contacts in the province and found “no abnormalities.”

According to experts, who reiterate that it is an isolated case, the H10N3 virus does “not have the ability to effectively infect humans,” the NHC said.

The Commission called on citizens to avoid contact with sick or dead birds on a daily basis and to avoid direct contact with live poultry, as well as to take care of food hygiene and to go immediately to a doctor if fever or breathing problems occur. EFE

© 2021 EFE News Services (U.S.) Inc.

