Dueling demonstrators faced off in downtown Portland Saturday for the second time in as many weeks, this time drawing larger crowds and intermittently breaking into violent scuffles for more than two hours.

Portland police issued warnings that went largely ignored by the two factions: One aligned with a so-called “Back the Blue” rally and the other a Black Lives Matter counter-demonstration, which together drew hundreds to the few blocks surrounding the Multnomah County Justice Center at noon.

Portland protest day 86 pic.twitter.com/5PItjwRox8 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 22, 2020

As opposing protesters exchanged a volley of fire from paintball guns in front of the Justice Center, an officer inside a Portland police vehicle stationed in front of a nearby Starbucks offered a declaration.

“Officers have observed projectiles being thrown and people possession of firearms, shields and other weapons. Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior is subject to arrest and/or a citation,” the officer said.

At the antifa vs right-wing riot yesterday in Portland, antifa used urine-loaded super soaker water guns in the fight. They also had bottles of feces mixed w/ water to create a brown slush. These were thrown at the pro-police side. This is on top of eggs + rock projectiles. pic.twitter.com/p8mDpWSJUb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020



Portland police never moved in on the crowd, despite those repeated warnings. The bureau in a press release said it only had 30 officers on hand for the afternoon’s demonstrations, a fraction of the number typically deployed during downtown protests.

Yet city leaders expected the clashes between opposing factions. Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty both issued statements asking demonstrators to remain peaceful, as did the police bureau hours ahead of the Back the Blue rally.

Wheeler is the city’s police commissioner.

After the event unfolded, the police bureau said its commanders were reluctant to order officers to engage with the rowdy crowd after more than 80 days of protests against police, particularly when people were “willingly engaging in physical confrontations for short durations.” The bureau noted many officers on the ground had worked the previous night’s demonstration, which was declared a riot shortly after 1 a.m.

Another mass brawl breaks out in downtown Portland. Proud Boys and other right-wing groups rush in and fight #antifa, who are pushed back. Bats, sticks and pepper spray are used in the brutal melee. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/2BgrE2YmOT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2020

The bureau said one person pulled a pistol on Black Lives Matter demonstrators at one point. He did not fire.

Various reporters on the ground identified the man as Alan Swinney, a member of the Proud Boys, an organization that’s been a years-long fixture at Portland protests and recognized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

An #antifa mob find & chase down a Proud Boys group that got separated trying to leave downtown Portland. One masked woman goes up to punch a Proud Boy and is instantly knocked to the ground. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/fx1th0yU5d — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Although Portland police did not move in on the crowd, federal officers positioned at Terry Schrunk Plaza dispersed protesters close to 3 p.m., and only after demonstrators gathered in the amphitheater when the Back the Blue group retreated.

The demonstrations marked the start of the 87th consecutive day of protests in Portland, hours ahead of a rally planned later in the evening across the Willamette River.

The confrontations downtown began at noon with the “Mother of all Black the Blue Rallies,” so named for its support of police and other law enforcement agencies. The event, as well as similar protests planned for the same time, drew a few hundred supporters downtown.

Portland is in crisis. This must come to an end. READ: https://t.co/RRm79jxoWL pic.twitter.com/J5fiPOGA8j — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 23, 2020

The crowd was sprinkled with attendees wearing attire signifying their affiliation with the Proud Boys. Other attendees carried shields or signs with slogans employed by those who believe in conspiracy theories alleging President Trump is leading a fight against a cabal of child sex traffickers.

The right-wing demonstration was met with a Black Lives Matter counter-protest, a dynamic that evoked pre-pandemic summer afternoons when hundreds turn out every year in the six-block area of the city that’s home to most local law enforcement agencies.

An earlier rally in support of the U.S. Postal Service, which included at least nine other similar rallies across the city, according to that event’s leader, also fed into the Black Lives Matter counter-protest.

Tensions arose almost immediately after the “Back the Blue” rally began as demonstrators chanted back and forth at each other across Southwest Third Avenue.

“All cops are brave,” shouted protesters from the steps and sidewalk in front of the Justice Center.

“All cops are bastards,” counter-demonstrators shouted back, a common chant among the Black Lives Matter protests that began in late May. The Justice Center, which houses the police headquarters and a county jail, has long been at the center of the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, Demetria Hester, organizer for Moms United for Black Lives Matter, circled the crowd chanting “Black lives matter!” through a megaphone as she carried a periwinkle “Krusty Krab” backpack.

As crowds filled either side of Third Avenue, Portland police made announcements urging peace among the opposing groups.

“Portland police support free speech and assembly. Our primary focus is life and safety. Please demonstrate lawfully and help us keep events safe,” the speaker said.

Alan Swinney aims paintball gun at crowd pic.twitter.com/Sl2FqOs8Je — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 22, 2020

The warnings went unheeded.

Scuffles repeatedly broke out among the crowd. Demonstrators exchanged volleys of rocks, half-full water bottles and smoke canisters. People on both sides sprayed the crowd with paint balls throughout the afternoon.

Right-wing demonstrators formed a shield line at times, pushing counter-demonstrators off the street and into Chapman Square. One man indiscriminately sprayed the crowd with orange pepper spray, sending protesters from both sides fleeing for relief.

Some in the Back the Blue group also adopted tactics law enforcement agencies and conservative media have scrutinized Portland’s Black Lives Matter protesters for employing — left-wing demonstrators had green laser lights beamed into their eyes and fireworks erupted among the crowd in Chapman Square.

At one point, right-wing demonstrators targeted the graffiti-laden Snac Van, which offers food, water and other supplies at nightly protests across the city. Someone shattered the vehicle’s driver side window as others began pushing the van, swaying it from side to side.

Protesters from either side would peel off after each skirmish, some running back to their respective allies to ask for a dousing of water to relieve their eyes or skin from the burn brought on by a blast of pepper spray.

Portland police continued to issue their warnings as those scuffles broke out, never moving in on the crowd.

Police confiscated shields near the park before the Back the Blue rally, as well as condoms filled with indistinguishable liquids and water bottles officers believed by officers to be full of urine.

PPB officers located and confiscated the following at SW 4/Salmon near the park: a bucket with condoms filled with an unknown fluid and a water bottle filled with suspected urine along with a number of shields. pic.twitter.com/WMXqbFd2ji — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 22, 2020

There were no arrests announced, even as known right-wing brawler Tusitala “Tiny” Toese walked among the crowd.

Court records show an active warrant out for his arrest, the result of a probation violation. Toese, a fixture of right-wing protests that tend to turn violent and a former member of Vancouver, Washington-based Patriot Prayer, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in January that stemmed from a 2018 slugfest in Northeast Portland.

The right-wing group began to retreat from the Justice Center shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Black Lives Matter protesters followed as some of the Back the Blue demonstrators marched west on Columbia Street. Still others retrieved their vehicles from the parking garage on Third Avenue across the street from KOIN Tower.

As black-clad counter-demonstrators pulled ladders out of utility closets to form a makeshift barricade on the ramp leading up to the garage’s upper floors, one man sped his pickup truck through the gate that prevents people from leaving without paying.

Counter-demonstrators soon made their way back to Terry Schrunk Federal Plaza, where Department of Homeland Security officers had been stationed since the day’s events began. The federal park sits one block from the Justice Center.

Protesters filled the amphitheater inside the park, chanting “feds go home.”

After about 30 minutes, federal police called the gathering an unlawful assembly and pressed protesters out of the plaza — officers shouted orders to move back as they held shields and batons in front of them. It was unclear what prompted the declaration.

The push bifurcated the crowd as some people landed on Madison Street and in nearby Chapman Square, while others were pressed onto the sidewalk along Fourth Avenue in front of City Hall.

Demonstrators chanted for another 20 minutes or so as the police force slowly retreated toward the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Building, which houses the Portland offices for the IRS, Bureau of Land Management and other federal agencies.

Federal officers have repeatedly staged there since July.

The crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters that remained burst into cheers and chants of “We beat back the fasc(ists), we beat back the feds.”

K. Rambo and Brooke Herbert of The Oregonian/OregonLive staff contributed to this report.

Portland police respond to Saturday night demonstration with blockade, force, riot declaration

Below is a separate story on the evening riot.

Portland police repeatedly blocked a march to an East Portland police building late Saturday before officers ultimately used force to break up the crowd. Police said they decided to advance after people in the group shot paintballs and threw objects at the building.

The immediate response by officers — to block the path of what had been a nonviolent march — contrasted with police actions hours earlier downtown. The police bureau faced criticism from Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and others after failing to break up sometimes-violent clashes between right-wing police supporters and counter-protesters Saturday afternoon. Similar types of events have attracted heavy policing since they started several years ago.

Portland police made repeated announcements to stop, but never moved in. The bureau acknowledged in a press release that the duel demonstrations met the definition of a riot. But police said they decided did not to proclaim one in part because only 30 officers were on hand to respond to the crowd.

That was not the case later Saturday during a nightly demonstration that typically draws out police. More than one dozen officers quickly blocked marchers from crossing two Interstate 84 overpasses. Marchers had planned to go to a police building on East Burnside Street. They eventually found their way to the building. Officers declared a riot for the third time in four nights.

Here are the key turning points from the overnight demonstration, which capped the 87th consecutive night of protests against police violence and anti-Black racism.

March blocked:

About 200 people left Normandale Park in Northeast Portland with to march to the Penumbra Kelly Building, a law enforcement building shared by police and sheriff’s deputies on East Burnside Street. Demonstrations outside local police buildings gained traction in early August after federal officers stopped responding to crowds downtown. Some people in the group regularly throw things or damage public property to draw out police, ostensibly as a way to drain police resources.

The group’s plans for Saturday encountered a logistical issue: the park where people met is north of Interstate 84, and the police building is south. That left only a few possible routs.

As the march began, people chanted, “Say his name! Quanice Hayes! Who killed him? PPB!” Hayes was 17 when he was shot and killed by Portland police in 2017.

The march grew to 300 people and encountered police as it neared Northeast 53rd Avenue overpass. Protesters paused, then navigated through neighborhood streets toward the next overpass on 47th Avenue. Police were waiting.

Around 10 p.m., an officer used a loudspeaker to announce the overpass was closed. The officer said some people had thrown “projectiles” toward officers standing several dozen yards away near the south side of the overpass. Oregonian/OregonLive journalists did not see objects thrown.

Within a few minutes, marchers slowly backed away and turned around. As they did so, police blocked their route again. Eventually people decided to drive separately to the Penumbra Kelly Building and reconvene.

Protester actions, police declaration:

By 11 p.m., the crowd numbered at least 300 outside the Penumbra Kelly Building. Some people in the crowd represented parents and veterans groups who became a common sight at demonstrations in July, but have not been as visible in recent weeks.

Antifa rioters sprint through residential area of SE Portland as police try to disperse them following the attack on the Penumbra Kelly building. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/X7TwyTZ4SA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Police used a loudspeaker to issue repeated warnings not to enter the property and sometimes called out specific people. “The man in the grey shirt with the backpack, move off the property now.”

Someone briefly pushed a replica guillotine with a teddy bear in the driveway. An officer walked near it to take a picture. Police otherwise stayed away.

#PortlandRiots: Antifa brought a guillotine and toy bear to their violent protest. The teddy bear represents @tedwheeler, who they’ve threaten to hurt or kill because he’s the police commissioner & they blame him for not abolishing police. pic.twitter.com/jF9Fn7DCBx — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Most protesters stood around and continued to chant to the beat of snare drums.

Around 11:20 p.m., a few people started throwing water bottles into the driveway. One person pointed a green laser toward the building. Another person aimed paintballs toward it. Police remained out of sight. The crowd chanted, “Whose lives matter? Black lives matter!”

Just before 11:40 p.m., police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly and ordered people to leave, citing the paintballs and “projectiles,” such as water bottles.

Overnight on 22–23 Aug, antifa attacked the Penumbra Kelly building in another Portland riot following a mass brawl earlier in the day against right-wingers. Antifa tried to blind the air support unit w/laser, & threw large rocks. Several officers injured. https://t.co/SnMtDhFmkX pic.twitter.com/cG60blNvLY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Police push:

Dozens of officers arrived on foot within five minutes of the unlawful assembly declaration. Police set off smoke canisters and stun grenades, used pepper spray, shot impact munitions and sometimes shoved people to get them to move.

At one point, an officer pushed a protester to the ground and briefly detained the person before letting them go. Some officers pulled the shields out of peoples’ hands with force that caused people to fall. Other officers also pushed people at times on the sidewalk, including journalists and legal observers. Officers intermittently ran toward people to force the crowd farther west.

Denver: After attacking police headquarters and a courthouse, antifa black bloc militants go around smashing up businesses. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/kiqwddj1aS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Police pressed people through residential streets to César E. Chávez Boulevard.

During the push, some people threw things such as paint at officers. One of those objects smashed a police vehicle window.

Police instantly declared the gathering a riot and pressed again toward the crowd around midnight.

After police began to retreat, people threw more objects at a van carrying officers. Officers threw canisters that released a harsh irritant into the air.

About 150 people made their way back to the police building, and police quickly moved in again around 12:35 a.m. to press people away by using many of the same force tactics. After police retreated, a smaller group of protesters stacked some road barriers in the middle of a street and set the pile on fire.

Alice Elizabeth Johnson (she/they), 27, was arrested & charged at the violent #antifa riot overnight in Portland. Johnson works with foster youth as a "life skills coach." They were quickly released without bail. #PortlandMugshots https://t.co/ixCZBCGy9U https://t.co/eMAeBjT8vo pic.twitter.com/2BraoUmNE9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Colbie Keslar, 27, of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested at the #antifa Portland riot. He's charged w/felony riot, felony assault of an officer, harassment, resisting arrest & more. He was quickly released without bail. #PortlandRiots #PortlandMugshots https://t.co/3P3OLxp1AB pic.twitter.com/d56d4yErt2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2020

Demonstrations opposing racism and police brutality have happened nightly since late May, when George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Police. Most of the protests throughout the city Saturday were peaceful.

Sean Meagher, Eder Campuzano, Brooke Herbert and K. Rambo of The Oregonian/OregonLive contributed to this report.

— Molly Harbarger

