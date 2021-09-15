Employees of Salesforce, the far-left, California-based software company, have been informed they can be relocated from a corporate hub in Texas if they are frightened and upset by a pro-life law that has been on the books since early summer.

Salesforce has approximately 56,000 employees worldwide, including 16 offices in the U.S. and one in Dallas, where the mega-corporation employs about 2,000 people, CNBC reported.

In a message to its employees, Salesforce said it recognizes and respects they have “deeply held and different perspectives,” and the company stands “with all our women at Salesforce and everywhere.”

Responding to the announcement, Kimberlyn Schwartz of Texas Right to Life says the public should be aware that the only “vocal opponents” of the Texas law live outside the state.

“Texans overwhelmingly support the Texas Heartbeat Act,” she tells American Family News.

Scott Shepard, speaking for the National Center for Public Policy Research, says the group’s Free Enterprise Project has gone to war with Salesforce over for what FEP calls “anti-religious bigotry” and for a controversial anti-firearms policy.

Salesforce, while indifferent to the heartbeat of a fetus, announced in 2019 it was barring customers from using its business software if their business sells various gun parts, such as magazines, lower receivers, and flash suppressors, and sells firearms that operate with a detachable magazine.

According to CNBC, Salesforce used its purchase of Indiana-based ExactTarget to threaten state lawmakers in 2013 over religious rights legislation. That threat proved hollow, however, when the Indiana office added 800 workers the next year which angered homosexual activists.

Far Left in tizzy over law

The irony of the Salesforce announcement last week is that it comes a full four months after Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill but a Sept. 2 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court brought it new attention. The high court turned down an appeal by abortion supporters in a 5-4 ruling, which set the abortion-supporting Left on fire. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, for example, announced the Dept. of Justice is suing Texas over the law.

“This kind of scheme, to nullify the Constitution of the United States,” Garland complained, “is one that all Americans, whatever their politics or party, should fear.”

Garland and the Left often revere the U.S. Constitution when applying it to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. In fact, Justice Dept. attorneys said in their federal lawsuit that the Texas statute was passed in “open defiance” of the U.S. Constitution.

“Our Creator endowed us with the right to life, and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion,” Gov. Abbott said at the bill signing. “In Texas, we work to save those lives.”

—-

