Sacramento’s national pump price is predicted to soar to over $5 by spring, according to a new gas report.

According to GasBuddy, a fuel-saving website, most major U.S. cities could see prices peak around $4 per gallon. But California cities like Sacramento could see average prices for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline reach between $4.95 and $5.25 this year.

The reason for the predicted jump is largely due to pandemic recovery.

“While Americans are likely to see higher prices in 2022, it’s a sign that the economy continues to recover from COVID-19,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

As of Monday, California’s price for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.66, which is about the same price as one month ago but roughly $1.41 more than one year ago, according to the American Automobile Association. But the state’s average for a gallon hasn’t surpassed the Nov. 27 record average of $4.71.

Sacramento’s pump price follows the same trend.

In Sacramento, the average for regular fuel hasn’t moved above the Nov. 29 record average of $4.72. The region’s current price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.67, which is in line with last week’s cost but is $1.40 more than one year ago.

These patterns follow in several California areas: Bakersfield, Chico, Fresno, Los Angeles, Modesto, Santa Cruz, Stockton, Ventura, Visalia and the Davis area.

Modesto’s highest recorded average of $4.62 hasn’t been topped since Nov. 29 and its current regular gas price average is $4.49. Fresno’s price of $4.63 hasn’t been broken since Nov. 27 and its current average regular gas price is $4.53.

The data used in this interactive map, collected from AAA, was updated Sunday. Here are the regular gas prices in California by county. See where you land:

BAKERSFIELD

Highest gas average: $4.66 on Nov. 27

Current gas price average: $4.61

CHICO — PARADISE

Highest gas average: $4.59 on Nov. 28

Current gas price average: $4.46

LOS ANGELES — LONG BEACH

Highest gas average: $4.71 on Nov. 27

Current gas price average: $4.68

SANTA CRUZ — WATSONVILLE

Highest gas average: $4.77 on Nov. 27

Current gas price average: $4.69

STOCKTON — LODI

Highest gas average: $4.68 on Nov. 27

Current gas price average: $4.56

VENTURA

Highest gas average: $4.70 on Nov. 30

Current gas price average: $4.60

VISALIA — PORTERVILLE

Highest gas average: $4.68 on Nov. 26

Current gas price average: $4.59

YOLO

Highest gas average: $4.69 on Nov. 30

Current gas price average: $4.61

Across the U.S., the national average price of gasoline is forecast to peak as high as $4.13 per gallon in June and potentially settle to roughly $3 per gallon by the holiday season, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, the national average for a regular gallon of gas was $3.28, down about $1 from one month ago but still more than $1 from one year ago.

