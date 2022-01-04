Sacramento’s national pump price is predicted to soar to over $5 by spring, according to a new gas report.
According to GasBuddy, a fuel-saving website, most major U.S. cities could see prices peak around $4 per gallon. But California cities like Sacramento could see average prices for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline reach between $4.95 and $5.25 this year.
The reason for the predicted jump is largely due to pandemic recovery.
“While Americans are likely to see higher prices in 2022, it’s a sign that the economy continues to recover from COVID-19,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
As of Monday, California’s price for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.66, which is about the same price as one month ago but roughly $1.41 more than one year ago, according to the American Automobile Association. But the state’s average for a gallon hasn’t surpassed the Nov. 27 record average of $4.71.
Sacramento’s pump price follows the same trend.
In Sacramento, the average for regular fuel hasn’t moved above the Nov. 29 record average of $4.72. The region’s current price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.67, which is in line with last week’s cost but is $1.40 more than one year ago.
These patterns follow in several California areas: Bakersfield, Chico, Fresno, Los Angeles, Modesto, Santa Cruz, Stockton, Ventura, Visalia and the Davis area.
Modesto’s highest recorded average of $4.62 hasn’t been topped since Nov. 29 and its current regular gas price average is $4.49. Fresno’s price of $4.63 hasn’t been broken since Nov. 27 and its current average regular gas price is $4.53.
The data used in this interactive map, collected from AAA, was updated Sunday. Here are the regular gas prices in California by county. See where you land:
BAKERSFIELD
Highest gas average: $4.66 on Nov. 27
Current gas price average: $4.61
CHICO — PARADISE
Highest gas average: $4.59 on Nov. 28
Current gas price average: $4.46
LOS ANGELES — LONG BEACH
Highest gas average: $4.71 on Nov. 27
Current gas price average: $4.68
SANTA CRUZ — WATSONVILLE
Highest gas average: $4.77 on Nov. 27
Current gas price average: $4.69
STOCKTON — LODI
Highest gas average: $4.68 on Nov. 27
Current gas price average: $4.56
VENTURA
Highest gas average: $4.70 on Nov. 30
Current gas price average: $4.60
VISALIA — PORTERVILLE
Highest gas average: $4.68 on Nov. 26
Current gas price average: $4.59
YOLO
Highest gas average: $4.69 on Nov. 30
Current gas price average: $4.61
Across the U.S., the national average price of gasoline is forecast to peak as high as $4.13 per gallon in June and potentially settle to roughly $3 per gallon by the holiday season, according to GasBuddy.
As of Monday, the national average for a regular gallon of gas was $3.28, down about $1 from one month ago but still more than $1 from one year ago.
___
(c)2022 The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.)
Visit The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.) at www.sacbee.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
I live in Virginia. I drive a 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe (best vehicle I have ever owned). I am retired, so my driving is all local in-town. Prior to Biden stealing office, I could fill up for about $25. It now takes about $60.
LET’S GO BRANDON !!!!!
Still blaming covid for high gas prices. These people think we are too stupid to live. Never let reality get in the way of saying the most ridiculous things to push your liberal agenda.
I hope those in Sacramento smile while filling up knowing their political choice caused this.
It will take years of hard work to take the state back from the limo liberals in San Fran, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley who don’t care what their looney leftist policies do to the average Californian. I know most of my service people would be a lot happier with $3.00 or less gas. Hate to throw shade on the environmentalists’ dreams but most of California will never be servers by mass transit, Uber/Lyft, scooter sharing or bikes.