Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law establishing a Victims of Communism Day in the state.

As reported on Hannity, DeSantis said it’s critical for students in Florida to understand the destruction communism has caused worldwide.

Beginning next school year, high school students enrolled in U.S. government courses will get at least 45 minutes of instruction on November 7th on how “victims suffered under [communist] regimes through poverty, starvation, migration, systemic lethal violence, and suppression of speech.”

DeSantis signed the law at the Freedom Tower in Miami, where 650,000 Cubans were processed after fleeing their homeland upon Fidel Castro’s seizure of power in 1959.

“I think this tower is a reminder that freedom is not free, that you have to fight for your rights and that there are a lot of people out there that would love nothing more than to put you under some form of oppression,” DeSantis said.

In March, Human Events and the Liberty Forum hosted a Victims of Communism panel comprised of people who lived under totalitarianism in Cuba, the former Czechoslovakia, the former East Germany, the former Soviet Union, and Vietnam.

Panel members shared their stories of life under communist oppression, their efforts to resist, some of which include resulting prison internment, along with their warnings to today’s Americans.

