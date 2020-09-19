NEW YORK (AP) — A presidential campaign that was already tugging at the nation’s most searing divides has been jolted by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, potentially reshaping the election at a moment when some Americans were beginning to cast ballots.
For months, the contest has largely centered on President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, the biggest public health crisis in a century that has badly damaged his prospects for reelection as the U.S. death toll nears 200,000 people.
But in a flash, Ginsburg’s death on Friday added new weight to the election, with the potential that Trump or his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, could pick a successor who could decide abortion access, environmental regulations and the power of the presidency for a generation.
With early voting underway in five states and Election Day just over six weeks away, Democrats and Republicans were largely unified late Friday in praising Ginsburg as a leading legal thinker and advocate for women’s rights. But strategists in both parties also seized on the moment to find an advantage.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story with the typical lean to the left. We publish the story for the purpose of informing our readers.
Facing the prospect of losing both the White House and the Senate, some Republicans viewed the Supreme Court vacancy as one of the few avenues remaining for Trump to galvanize supporters beyond his most loyal core of supporters, particularly suburban women who have abandoned the GOP in recent years.
“It’s hard to see how this doesn’t help Trump politically,” said veteran Republican strategist Alex Conant. “Biden wants this election to be a referendum on Trump. Now it’s going to be a referendum on whoever he nominates to the Supreme Court.”
.@tedcruz is right:
"@realDonaldTrump, next week should nominate a successor to #RBG, it is critical that the #Senate takes up and confirms that successor before election day" || via @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/4UWdrDeCYr
— Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) September 19, 2020
We need to have nine Judges immediately. Can you imagine a contested presidential election and a deadlocked Supreme Court. We would need nine Judges to break a 4-4 deadlock. Nominate a Justice #PresidentTrump! You have the constitutional authority to do so. @realDonaldTrump
— TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) September 19, 2020
Multiple Republicans close to the White House believe that Trump will likely nominate a woman, who could serve as a counterweight of sorts to Biden’s choice of running mate Kamala Harris, who would be the first woman to serve as vice president.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pledged to quickly bring to a vote whomever Trump nominates. But he faces potential division within his own ranks, including from Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Cory Gardner of Colorado. Collins and Gardner are in particularly tight races for reelection this fall.
That’s fueling optimism among Democrats that the vacancy could drive home the significance of the election to their base.
“The implications for Senate races could be profound,” said Democratic strategist Bill Burton.
“The presidential race will see some immediate churn as activists on both sides will be newly energized,” he continued. “The persistent question will be whether huge protests around the Capitol and the country will inflame such vigorous energy that it leads to awful clashes.”
Biden, who has already pledged to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, told reporters late Friday that “voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice to consider.”
Democrats are enraged by McConnell’s pledge to move forward, especially after he blocked President Barack Obama from appointing a justice to replace Antonin Scalia nine months before the 2016 election. That decision cast a long political shadow, prompting Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor who mounted a spirited bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, to make expansion of the Supreme Court a centerpiece of his campaign. Biden rejected the idea.
Some Democrats privately concede that the Supreme Court vacancy could shift attention away from the virus, which has been a central element of Biden’s campaign.
Trump took the unprecedented step in 2016 of releasing a list of Supreme Court picks before he was elected, a move that was credited with unifying skeptical conservative voters to unite behind him. Republicans also believe that the high-profile debate over Trump’s last Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, helped the GOP retain the Senate during the 2018 midterms, when the party lost control of the House.
The president, seeking to build the same type of energy that surrounded his 2016 bid, released another list of potential Supreme Court nominees this week.
But some Democrats said the political environment is already overheated, with partisan divides over everything from wearing a mask to curb the pandemic to addressing climate change. Ginsburg’s death, they say, may not change that.
“It’s already pretty ugly out there,” said Megan Jones, a Democratic strategist who worked for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. “I do not know how this does not become a fight of epic proportions.”
Associated Press writers Michelle Price in Las Vegas, Nicholas Riccardi in Denver and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.
Original report of Ginsburg’s death is below.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.
Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.
Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.
Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.
Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.
She resisted calls by liberals to retire during Barack Obama’s presidency at a time when Democrats held the Senate and a replacement with similar views could have been confirmed. Instead, President Donald Trump will almost certainly try to push Ginsburg’s successor through the Republican-controlled Senate — and move the conservative court even more to the right.
Liberals will obey no law, only expect us to obey theirs. Confirm immediately a nominee and if they take to rioting use any and all force necessary to secure the peace
The political fat is now is the fire and the sizzling about to get hot. Even if this President falls for some reason in the election, or even later again in business, if he can replace Ginsburg with one committed to stop the infanticide carnage within the American womb, and again protect the American innocence, all that he has done before will be as nothing to the greatest he will earn in healing the American soul, and return this nation back to the design it was created to be. He will not only have made America GREAT again, but America GOOD again. Perhaps it is fitting it be a good woman, to correct the evil done by the secular morally bad ones who enabled the destruction of our innocence. Just what is the first created job of American womanhood if not to protect our American innocent infants , born or unborn, who are every bit America’s future, to provide them a safe, peaceful place where to grow and prosper, starting in the womb where life itself begins, where when that place becomes unsafe, soon there is nowhere for any of us to be safe.
Amen!
Biden, who has already pledged to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court,
Is this not Racism and Sexism? The hell with the best person for the job.
Males are eliminated. Just like the demented bumbling Biden’s vice-president pick, males were not considered.
This is typical lunacy from the left. This is worse than afirmative action. Biden is a true Moron!
Biden could appoint a transsexual black woman/man to the
Supreme Court to cover all bases. Maybe Al Sharpton coming
out of the closet in drag, he would be the glory of the
Democrats for many reasons. I thought of this idea as
a better pick for Joe for VP but opportunities missed, Al
could have put on a dress and he and Joe could have hit
the campaign trail with Al doing all of the talking. Stop
gap measure there at least if Joe refrained from sniffing
his hair…………..William
And so the war begins.
World champion flip-floppers, the Dem Party, now demand a sitting president should not nominate replacement justice in an election year, which is exactly opposite their position in 2016.
But, Repub leader Senate McConnell also is flip-flopping from his 2016 position & it’s now a flip-flopping stand-off.
So, let’s resolve this fairly by asking what the Senate Dems would do in this situation if they were the majority.
Why, yes folks, they would argue loudly & angrily as they did before in 2016 election year that the sitting president, then Obama, should have nominated the new justice.
So I think McConnell should graciously admit he was wrong before & that he will now take the 2016 Dem position, which would still be the Dem position in 2020 had Clinton won, & agree that the sitting president Trump in this election year should nominate new justice.
McConnell, in a statement just over an hour after Ginsburg’s death was announced, declared unequivocally that Trump’s nominee would receive a vote, even though he had stalled President Barack Obama’s choice for months ahead of the 2016 election, eventually preventing a vote
I don’t get all the praise & honor being afforded to RBG for what seems to me singling out groups of people to bestow with special group rights over & above the individual equal rights & justice for all as guaranteed in constitution.
Women, minorities, homosexuals or any other identity “groups” are not entitled to anything more than same individual rights & justice guaranteed to all people, including those individuals who happen to fall into “groups” or categories identified as being men, white people & heterosexuals.
We must adhere to the original intent of constitution to apply rights, laws & justice equally to all individual citizens without consideration of any class status or identity group / category they may fall into.
We must stop using terms like women’s rights, minority rights & LGBTQ rights as those terms signify special status & consideration under the law that individual people who fall into other groups should not have.
It does not require a law degree, just common sense & logic, to know that equality, liberty & justice under the law FOR ALL does not mean equality, liberty & justice under the law based on class status or identity group.
McConnell made it clear that the last time the nomination came from a Democrat and Senate was controlled by Republicans, if Chuck Schumer had been the Majority Leader he would have pushed it through. This time the the President and Senate are Republican, that, as they say, is how the game of politics is played! The Democrats play the game all the time, changed the rules to benefit them and cry when the rules are used against them, in these incidents they were bested two times!
She was OK,
YAY.. The wickid witch of the left, is dead!! WOOHOO.
ABORTION is at the CENTER of this soon to be vicious fight. I pray that does not happen, but there is definitely a polarization between the two camps, just as in the Civil War, but this will be between the sanctity of life for the unborn and born and those whose beliefs that it is alright to kill the unborn. It will divide along the lines of those who believe in God’s Word and the Constitution upon which it was founded.
One can almost see God working in this, and perhaps to see who is really on His side and who is not. Talk is one thing, walking through the fire is quite another.
“Wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it and right is right even if no one is doing it.”
“And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” Joshua 24:15
God bless America and God be with President Trump and our leaders.
It doesn’t matter what President Trump does or does not do with the current SCOTUS nomination. The next time Dems have control, the US WILL find itself with 19 (or more) Liberal activist Justices! There will soon be a fight for every coat and broom closet in the building due to the lack of office space!
RBG’s claim to fame is that she was rejected by law firms that she applied for. The fact is – she eventually got the job and eventually promoted to the Supreme Court. Are we to deduce that every male lawyer, applying for entry level position, automatically gets the position? If they weren’t hired, does that mean they were discriminated against? Activist judges AND the Democrat party has done more to segregate this country than to unite it. Just follow the constitution – all rights are already provided.