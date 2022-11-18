A number of White House correspondents have said that they are “disgusted” at Biden’s use of a list of approved journalists who are allowed to ask questions.
At a recent major press conference, his first since January, Biden revealed that he had been given a list of 10 journalists from a variety of left-leaning media establishments to call upon for questions, with many of them getting to ask multiple questions.
There were almost 100 different media outlets in the room, the vast majority of whom were not allowed to ask a question.
Many of these journalists expressed frustration to the Daily Caller at the level of “disservice” this action is doing for the press and the American public by only allowing a specially selected pool of journalists question the president.
“The whole press briefing was an incestuous liberal orgy, all made to stroke Biden’s ego,” said one correspondent who wished to remain annonymous out of fear of professional reprisal. “Fox News, which is the main right-leaning outlet that usually gets called on, didn’t even make the list”.
Another reporter, who also wished to remain annonymous, expressed that “President Biden missed an opportunity to demonstrate his ability to answer tough questions, especially as critics openly question his mental acuity.”
“It is sad and it breaks my heart daily that press briefings or press conferences at the White House are clearly rigged,” lamented Simon Ateba, a reporter for Today News Africa. “On the surface, they appear to be transparent, but in reality it’s all about the illusion of transparency.”
There was also a feeling of frustration about the relatively small number of major press conferences that Biden holds.
“It’s understandable the president leans on the same TV, wires, and legacy outlets in his press conferences, as they have the largest reach,” Washington Examiner correspondent Christian Datoc told the Daily Caller. “The only way for more outlets and reporters to get opportunities to question the president, is if he holds more press conferences, something we all hope the White House will commit to now that the midterms are over ”
Compared to some his predecessors, Biden holds considerably fewer press conferences, an average of .8 per month according to the New York Post. This is compared to Trump’s 2.6 per month, Obama’s 1.7, George W. Bush and Clinton held more than 2 per month, and George H. W. Bush averaged 3 per month.
It was also expressed that Biden himself “makes it very clear that that the staff made the decision as to who will be called on and who won’t, and he says he has to abide by it,” according to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. He “makes it sound like the staff are running the place.”
The White House has repeatedly refused to respond to questions regarding who determines which journalists make the list.
Clearly Rigged White House Practices
EVERYTHING from this treasonous, destructive, dishonest, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their sock-puppet president IS CLEARLY Rigged and Manipulated.
NOTHING from this Democrat Party can be trusted, nothing!!!
The last shall be first, and the first shall be last,,,,not in who comes in or get converted to their religion of secular socialism first or last, but who last gets let into their inner circle of faux journalists before the door gets shut, and is first to toe the pre-scripted party line questions whose answers are already written upon Joe’s Teleprompter like his solutions are written on the wind. Seneca once said that if one does not know to which port he is sailing, no wind will be favorable.
“Political language,,is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to wind.” – George Orwell,,,,,,Joe Biden the “Big Guy” in the media form of “Big Brother” watching over you, who mistakenly thinks that when all things and people are against you, that American Aircraft ships of state can take off with the wind instead of what nature dictates of taking off INTO it.
“Kites rise higher against the wind, not with it.” – Churchill
Enter our blowhard low flying airheaded President whose solutions just never get off the ground.
The Democrats and especially this administration a reliable sounding board to further their message, any outside journalist who is not under this blanket cannot be trusted, a wrong question might slip out. It won’t be the question, it will be the answer or non-answer that wreck the whole façade!