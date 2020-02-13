Former Memphis City Schools Board President Tomeka Hart revealed Wednesday that she was the foreperson of the jury that convicted former Trump adviser Roger Stone on obstruction charges last year — and soon afterward, her history of Democratic activism and a string of her anti-Trump, left-wing social media posts came to light.
Hart even posted specifically about the Stone case before she voted to convict, as she retweeted an argument mocking those who considered Stone’s dramatic arrest in a predawn raid by a federal tactical team to be excessive force. She also suggested President Trump and his supporters are racist and praised the investigation conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which ultimately led to Stone’s prosecution.
Related Story: Tomeka Hart: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Meanwhile, it emerged that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson had denied a defense request to strike a potential juror who was Obama-era press official with admitted anti-Trump views — and whose husband worked at the same Justice Department division that handled the probe leading to Stone’s arrest.
This is an excerpt from Fox News.
Tameka Hart was the foreperson on Roger Stone’s jury.
The foreperson on the jury that convicted Roger Stone has come forward, and is revealed to be a failed Democrat candidate for Congress and activist vehemently opposed to President Donald Trump.
Tomeka Hart, a former Memphis City Schools Board President, came forward as the Stone jury foreperson in a Facebook post on Wednesday, voicing support for prosecutors in the case.
Hart confirmed to The Daily Memphian that she wrote the Facebook post, but she declined an interview with the newspaper.
This is an excerpt from the Daily Mail.
All those people should be prosecuted for lying under oath. The oath you take to be impartial?
If the trial against Roger Stone ends up being another kangaroo-court, then his lawyer has plenty of grounds to call for a mistrial and to file a future appeal. Roger Stone remains free on bond, and by the time anything else might happen with this case, the November elections will over and President Trump can pardon him and end this farse.
From the article above: ” U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson had denied a defense request to strike a potential juror who was Obama-era press official with admitted anti-Trump views — and whose husband worked at the same Justice Department division that handled the probe leading to Stone’s arrest.” ” Tomeka Hart revealed Wednesday that she was the foreperson of the jury that convicted former Trump adviser Roger Stone on obstruction charges last year — and soon afterward, her history of Democratic activism and a string of her anti-Trump, left-wing social media posts came to light.” What a joke Judge Amy Berman Jackson is and guess who she was appointed by? Good old Amy Berman was appointed by Barack the Communist. Also, she put a “gag order” on Roger Stone, taking away his First Amendment rights. Oh how I love these communist judges.
So at least 2 known raving Dems and anti-Trumpers on the Stone jury. Would the judge have allowed two owners of MAGA hats to sit on the jury?
Bias much, there were either failures in jury selection or she purjered herself to get on the jury, every jury that I have ever served on has a process for eliminating this kind of bias.
Stoney ought to appeal the conviction, on just the basis of two biased jurors. Should be a slam dunk to win.
Sounds Like Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch will start another lawsuit. Go Tom!