President Trump at a town hall on Thursday made his case for another term saying “we’re rounding the corner” on the coronavirus and the economic downturn while talking up his tax cut, job growth and denouncing white supremacy.

He did downplay the coronavirus threat as cases and hospitalizations surge across the country and refused to condemn QAnon.

The NBC town hall from Miami was in place of the debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who at the same time Thursday night was having a town hall on ABC from Philadelphia.

How long will NBC go before giving an actual voter the chance to ask a question? — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 16, 2020

The debate was canceled after Trump said he wouldn’t participate in a virtual debate following his coronavirus diagnosis and hospitalization. Trump at the town hall said he was now symptom free.

Trump tested positive for the virus two days after the first presidential debate. When asked if he was tested for COVID-19 on the day of that debate, Trump responded, “Possibly I did. Possibly I didn’t.”

As for masks, Trump said: “I’m good with masks. I’m OK with masks. I tell people to wear masks.” But, he questioned the efficacy of wearing masks, which infectious disease experts say is critical to stopping the spread of the virus.

The president later added about the coronavirus pandemic, “It’s rounding the corner.” Cases and hospitalizations are spiking in many states as experts warn of a second surge this fall and winter.

When asked about QAnon’s conspiracy theories, Trump said he knows “nothing about QAnon.”

Savannah Guthrie tells Donald Trump some weird stuff about QAnon and then demands he denounce what she said. He says he knows nothing about QAnon. She may be right but he doesn't know anything about it. DONALD TRUMP SPEAKS FOR ALL OF US. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

He then said, “I do know they are very much against pedophilia. They fight it very hard,” and refused to denounce the conspiracy theory.

Trump was also questioned about The New York Times report revealing he has about $400 million in debt. He acknowledged having that debt, saying, “It’s a tiny percentage of my net worth… $400 million is a peanut.”

He added that he doesn’t owe Russia any money.

Trump refused to take a position on Roe v. Wade as the Supreme Court confirmation hearings take place for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Trump said he didn’t want to influence Barrett.

In the past, Trump has said he would pick Supreme Court justices who are against Roe v Wade.

“I would like to see a brilliant jurist…make a decision, and that’s why I chose her,” Trump said. “I think she’s going to make a great decision.”

Whoever this woman is nodding her head – we stand with her! pic.twitter.com/By1TJf0uy8 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 16, 2020

He drove on his work on the economy, partly fueled corporate tax cuts, and said once a vaccine hits, the nation is poised for a “V-shaped” recovery.

“We created new levels of jobs that nobody thought was possible,” Trump added. “And next year is going to be better than ever before.”

“You're so handsome when you smile.” pic.twitter.com/xvrupGUhqd — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) October 16, 2020

