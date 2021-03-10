A fiery Donald Trump isn’t giving up control of fundraising prowess without a fight.
The former president hit back at the Republican National Committee Tuesday for refusing to stop using his name or likeness to raise cash.
“I fully support the Republican Party and important GOP Committees, but I do not support RINOs and fools, and it is not their right to use my likeness or image to raise funds,” Trump said using his 45 Office email feed.
His lawyers had pushed the RNC to cease-and-desist on Monday, but the party didn’t play nice.
RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer, according to Politico, said they have “every right to refer to public figures” and they are protected by the First Amendment “and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”
Politico added Trump and the RNC were a juggernaut in 2020, raising $366 million for Republicans running for office. Now Trump, as a private citizen, is drawing a line.
“So much money is being raised and completely wasted by people that do not have the GOP’s best interests in mind,” Trump added. “If you donate to our Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com, you are helping the America First movement and doing it right. We will WIN, and we will WIN BIG! Our Country is being destroyed by the Democrats!”
MassGOP chairman Jim Lyons said he’s siding with Trump.
“He has an absolute right to use his name as he sees fit,” Lyons told the Herald. “It’s his reputation.”
And at last month’s influential CPAC conference, Trump vowed he’ll be out on the campaign trail “actively working” to back “strong” Republican candidates, and even hinted he may himself run again.
It was his first speech since leaving the White House add he said he will be “actively working to elect strong, tough and smart Republican leaders” in the midterms.
“With your help, we will take back the House, we will win the Senate and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House, and I wonder who that will be,” Trump said. “Who, who, who will that be? I wonder.”
I told the GOP yesterday to take a hike. Not giving them a dime to line their pockets and sit in their swivel chairs and do nothing. Done with RINO’s.
They know the president was outstanding as America’s leader and will use Trump’s name to get money from those who don’t do their research on these losers in the Republican party. Nikki Haley, Mitt Romney et al. Which in fact is why the GOP is at Trump’s mercy because 80 million or more are in Trump’s camp.
Agreed, donate directly to the candidates you can support.
I agree, donate to those who you want to win; If they want to use that egotistical baby; let them. We are NOT losers or Fools. We believe in justice the right way, peace, unity of our nation. Every single American citizen has the right to vote.
And we all have th right to our own choice of candidates.
I did the same thing with the RNCC yesterday. Ironically, their fundraising e-mail was entitled ‘Have you left the Republican Party?” No, but the GOP establishment has left the voters – no donations until you get rid of the RINO’s from party leadership roles and stop backing them in primaries, was my response.
I won’t be giving any money to the NRC AND there Rhino fools.
The RNC just hammered home the last nail in their coffin. Burial will be at noon, in Potters Field.
Apparently RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer thinks he is part of the disgraceful socialist Democrat Party who thinks that they are gods and are entitled to control anything, anyone and everyone. 🙁
How about if someone uses Justin Riemer’s name in the fund raising for the Democrat Party’s demented, corrupt, puppet president biden?
or maybe the traitorous Nasty Nancy Pelosi fan club support??
Do you think RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer, will still think that the Democrats have “every right to refer to public figures” and they are protected by the First Amendment?? 😯
The GOP arguably does a legal right to use images and audio of Pres. Trump from the 2020 campaign and the time he spent in office. But those who voted to impeach the most successful GOP president in my lifetime do not have the moral standing to fund-raise off his policy successes and ‘brand’. Those back-stabbers are self-centered hypocrites, and I despise them.
After voting 40 years for Republicans, I re-registered as ‘independent’ shortly before the inauguration. I had hoped Mr. Trump would indeed start a new party and draw from both Democrats and Republicans who are fed up with the DC Swamp.
I do respect Pres. Trump’s political judgment over my own, so I’ll follow and support him in trying to ‘overhaul’ the GOP with my small voice and small wallet. It will be tough. All he has is his small core group of >80 million voters(!).
The battle is no longer Democrats vs Republicans — it’s now We the People vs the Swamp.
Rony Romney, the head of the RNC. Take a hike with your Uncle Mitt. Secondly, instead of Republicans In Name Only, I think the RINOS should be renamed Republican Trash Only!
The RNC can GTH the same as the Demonrats.
NOT ONE DIME of my money will go to the RNC (or any of the other Establishment committees)!
I will contribute to Trump and individual (Conservative) candidates, but the Establishment gets NOTHING!
Trump is a trademarked name. He has every right to defend how it is used as a private citizen. The grand old party how sad. We do need a new party and that will be hard to accomplish. I am disappointed that Trump won’t push this. Rino’s have been around forever. Really can’t get rid of them. For the first time in my adult life I’m not proud to be a Republican.
Stand on your own ‘values’ betrayers and use Mutt Romney and McConnels names to raise funds. At this point you are only embarrassing yourselves, as we all know who and what you are.
Over a year ago I told the RNC to take a hike. I REFUSE to send any money to them. There is no sense sending $1 to RNC and they give the candidate $0.70 and keep the rest for their salaries to make a decision on who we as PRIVATE CITIZENS should support. Do as I have done and sent your donations to the candidates that share your views and can be TRUSTE D to keep them when they get to Washington much in the tradition of the best President since Abraham Lincoln …. DONALD JOHN TRUMP. My wife and I deregistered from the GOP after the sorry arse wimps would not stand for the rule of law after the last fiasco called a federal election. The current “leaders” of the RNC have clearly lost its way and do not deserve to be rescued. They know there is NO OTHER Republican they can rely on to have their supporters contribute to their coffers, hence, they hang on to PRESIDENT TRUMP’s name and record.
Since 2015 I have refused to donate to the RNC. They keep calling and asking and I keep telling them I will support the candidates of my choice directly. I also mention that I am fed up with their attacks on Trump and will not be party to that. Haven’t gotten a dime out of me in six years. We all need to stop donating to the RNC and go directly to the candidates.