In the latest election fraud update from Georgia, something about a stack of mail-in ballots last November was all but peachy-keen.

Fulton County poll manager Suzi Voyles was sorting through a large stack of mail-in ballots last November when she noticed something odd: several ballots marked for Joe Biden were extremely similar.

One after another, the votes contained perfectly filled ovals for Biden. What’s more, each of the bubbles boasted an identical white void inside them in the shape of a tiny crescent, indicating they’d been marked with toner ink instead of a pen or pencil, per the Epoch Times.

Voyles also noticed that all of the ballots were printed on different paper than the others she’d counted and none were folded or creased, which is standard for mail-in ballots as they come from envelopes.

“All of them were strangely pristine,” Voyles said. She noted that she’d never seen anything like it in her 20 years monitoring elections in Fulton County.

All but three of the 110 ballots in the stack, which had been labeled “State Farm Arena”, were marked for Biden and appeared to be “identical ballots.”

After Voyles came forward, she was fired as a poll manager by the Fulton County Department of Elections.

“I got the boot for speaking the truth,” she said.

At least three other poll workers observed the same thing.

These election watchdogs have used their sworn affidavits to help convince a state judge to unseal all of the 147,000 mail-in ballots in Fulton and allow for a closer inspection. They argue that potentially tens of thousands may have been manufactured in a race that Biden won by just 12,000 votes.

“We have what is almost surely major absentee-ballot fraud in Fulton County involving 10,000 to 20,000 probably false ballots,” said Garland Favorito, the lead petitioner in the case and a certified poll watcher.

“We have confirmed that there are five pallets of shrink-wrapped ballots in a county warehouse,” he said.

He and other petitioners met at the Warehouse at the end of May to settle the terms of the inspection of the ballots; however, the day before the meeting, the county filed several motions to dismiss the case.

“We will be in court on June 21 to resolve these motions,” Favorito said, calling them another “roadblock” the county has tried to throw in their way.

The post MORE FROM GEORGIA: ‘Pristine’ Biden Ballots that Looked Identical & Photocopied appeared first on Human Events.

© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.