In the latest election fraud update from Georgia, something about a stack of mail-in ballots last November was all but peachy-keen.
Fulton County poll manager Suzi Voyles was sorting through a large stack of mail-in ballots last November when she noticed something odd: several ballots marked for Joe Biden were extremely similar.
One after another, the votes contained perfectly filled ovals for Biden. What’s more, each of the bubbles boasted an identical white void inside them in the shape of a tiny crescent, indicating they’d been marked with toner ink instead of a pen or pencil, per the Epoch Times.
Voyles also noticed that all of the ballots were printed on different paper than the others she’d counted and none were folded or creased, which is standard for mail-in ballots as they come from envelopes.
“All of them were strangely pristine,” Voyles said. She noted that she’d never seen anything like it in her 20 years monitoring elections in Fulton County.
All but three of the 110 ballots in the stack, which had been labeled “State Farm Arena”, were marked for Biden and appeared to be “identical ballots.”
After Voyles came forward, she was fired as a poll manager by the Fulton County Department of Elections.
“I got the boot for speaking the truth,” she said.
At least three other poll workers observed the same thing.
These election watchdogs have used their sworn affidavits to help convince a state judge to unseal all of the 147,000 mail-in ballots in Fulton and allow for a closer inspection. They argue that potentially tens of thousands may have been manufactured in a race that Biden won by just 12,000 votes.
“We have what is almost surely major absentee-ballot fraud in Fulton County involving 10,000 to 20,000 probably false ballots,” said Garland Favorito, the lead petitioner in the case and a certified poll watcher.
“We have confirmed that there are five pallets of shrink-wrapped ballots in a county warehouse,” he said.
He and other petitioners met at the Warehouse at the end of May to settle the terms of the inspection of the ballots; however, the day before the meeting, the county filed several motions to dismiss the case.
“We will be in court on June 21 to resolve these motions,” Favorito said, calling them another “roadblock” the county has tried to throw in their way.
No one with a brain believes the 2020 election was legitimate. It’s not the first time an election was stolen by fraud, but it is certainly the most wide spread and BLATANT theft of an election in our history.
If people really looked they would have found what really happened. No way he got more legitimate votes than President Trump, President Reagan, or even Obama.. The rhino governors and anti trump election officials who helped this happen should be locked up for treason. Things will eventually come to light.
Thank the RINO Governor and the RINO Secretary of State for helping throw the election to Biden, through fraud. If there was any justice, which there isn’t, the Governor and Secretary of State would be thrown in prison.
Firing squad for treason!
Amazing! There’s nothing to see, we keep being told, except the elephant in the room—and the fraudsters want to keep trying to hide the elephant. And this damned Joe Biden walks around like he is hot stuff. Everybody who had a hand in this mess should be removed from office and barred from ever running again.
Perhaps if they keep digging, the truth will come out.
Is it any wonder the Democrats and left-leaners were in a hurry to get the election results certified before any in-depth investigation of fraud could be made. the tentacles of leftist ‘insurrection’ spread deep and undetected throught the system of government even into the courts that condoned such behavior instead of condemning it. This has the appearance of having been plotted far in advance of the election with the only variable being the name of the Democrat candidate that would win the election.
How do you change— change the U.S. from a capitalist system’,
Into a Socialistic Democrat Party government controlled system. ??
1. Healthcare — Control healthcare and you control the people.
2. Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).
3. Education — Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children and young people learn in schools and colleges.
4. Religion — Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools.
5. Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take from the wealthy and give to poor. Until there are only the poor.
6. Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level.
7. Gun Control — Remove the ability for the people to defend themselves from the Government. (“Socialist Democrat Party State”)
8. Poverty — Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easier to control and will keep socialists in power if they are providing everything for them to live. Encourage, protect and support multi-millions of illegal immigrants who are poor, uneducated and disease ridden.
9. Allow illegal immigrants to vote and hold government positions.
Do these look like the tactics of the Democrat Party??
Yep. Classic Saul Alinsky.
Isn’t it in teresting that Alinsky wrote “Rules for radicals” and Obama wrote “Rules for Revolution- the Alinsky model. and in 1969 Hillary Clinton did her senior thesis on him titled “There is only one fight” An analysis of the Alinsky model. If you were wondering how we got here, you need look no further.
Real change comes from the inside. Remember people laughing at Nita Khrushchev when he said they would do just exactly this?
A couple of common sense questions for all democrats who oppose audits and investigation. 1. IF there is nothing there to see, WHY are you so afraid to look? 2. WHY would you not want to satisfy the fears of a minimum of 75 Million voters, (constituents) WHY? It would seem to me that satisfying 75 Million voters would be a good thing.
joe biden and carmel harris should have lost this election just like walter mondale did to reagan.
Just like in the Wuhan Lab Crap, Trump is being proven right.
The same will be proven in the election.
The 2020 “election” was blatantly rigged and stolen, with a massive assist from the Supreme Court. Every voter in America was disenfranchised and made irrelevant. No Biden voter needed to bother to vote, enough fraudulent ballots would be printed and counted for a Biden “win”. No Trump voter needed to show up, even if 100 million voted Trump the Democrats would have printed 105 million Biden “Votes” and claimed the win.
Every one of these stories needs to be investigated. If the allegations can’t be proven that should be publicized. As it looks from here there were a number of election improprieties in 2020. Each needs to be investigated. Where laws were broken, the lawbreaker needs to be found and prosecuted.
Assuming this is correct there should be no surprise. Whenever voting takes place outside of a monitored voting location the door is opened for voter intimidation and fraud. The people who support voting by mail will change their stance if they find out mail-in voting benefits the “other side” more than them.
George Orwell -“1984”