Utah Sen. Mitt Romney not only criticized President Donald Trump long and loudly for planning to remove thousands of troops from Germany, he has apparently successfully helped to block it.
A House-Senate conference working out differences on the annual defense bill included a provision pushed by Romney and allies to block any significant troop removal.
“Congress made the right decision,” he said in a statement.
Romney was joined by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Chris Coons, D-Del.; Tim Kaine, D-Va.; and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. in introducing and pushing the amendment.
– Read more of the head RINO and his partners at The Salt Lake Tribune
That wasn’t all that great RINO had on his plate this week. Read on.
Romney blasts Trump lack of leadership during pandemic
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Thursday night issued a scathing condemnation of President Trump’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, calling the president’s rhetoric a “great human tragedy.”
Romney, one of Trump’s most prominent Republican critics, was asked by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer where Trump’s leadership is as he continues to push unfounded conspiracy theories about the election as the coronavirus surges across the nation.
“Well, this hasn’t been the focus of his rhetoric, apparently, and I think it’s a great human tragedy, without question,” Romney said.
“Not all respects, but we’ve relaxed our standards as individuals,” he continued. “Some states haven’t had mask mandates. And from Washington we have not had a constant, consistent plan and plea for people to wear masks, to social-distance, to take all the measures that would reduce the spread of this disease.”
– Read more at the Hill and watch the CNN interview below.
"This hasn't been the focus of his rhetoric apparently and I think it's a great human tragedy," says Sen. Mitt Romney of Trump's approach to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The extraordinary loss of life is heartbreaking… From Washington, we have not had a constant, consistent plan.” pic.twitter.com/pmHsJjykxw
— CNN (@CNN) December 4, 2020
—-
Mittens is like the kid who yells insults from behind his mothers skirt. The guy has never done anything for America. All his time is spent on his appearance and looking in the mirror. He probably compliments himself.
Look RINO up in the dictionary and romney’s picture is beside the definition.
Hey Mitt, it isn’t Trump who is “a great human tragedy”, all you have to do, Mitt, is look at yourself in the mirror. Then you will know Mitt, who the “great human tragedy” is. The voting public better wake up, when they vote. Of course there is Lindsey and Marco. Need I say more?
There is no question COVID-19 is real, the question is over the tactics being used to control the masses, the questionable numbers we are shown, and the actions taken by governments based on those very same questionable numbers. Questionable numbers based on tests questioned by many professionals, professionals who claim, the numbers could easily be off by 70-90%. Then there is the failure to treat with drugs PROVEN to work, held back by those with a political or financial agenda. There is no doubt that to those who have died and to the families of those who have died, this is no joke. One still has to keep it in perspective, 1.6 million in the world have died from COVID-19, .021% of the population, but 1.7% of the world population, according to the WHO, 130,000,000 people, 80 times more, have been forced into starvation, this does not count suicides, drug overdoses, deaths because of failure to get medical tests and for some, down right loneliness. You do the math, never accept at face value, what you are told by people who have ulterior motives. Always remember, old Mittens hates Donald Trump
It’s bewildering but common that people especially in public life who have been rejected, mocked or villified will develop self loathing & align themselves with their attackers / enemies in futile hope they can somehow make them like them.
Sort of a twist on the well known Stockholm.Syndrome.
IMO, Romney, McCain, Graham & the many other past & present Repub politicians who have allowed & even facilitated the imposition of Dem Party or Islamic style tyranny have been too weak minded & too weak willed to be entrusted with protecting / defending this nation from enemies foreign or domestic.
Dem Party tyranny is more dangerous to America & the very lives of our citizens than any virus ever could be.
Mitt must be groveling for a job with the dem-rats. RINO fits him to a T.
It is just simply amazing how we have lost control over the W.H. …
Have you seen so many of these that have run for the office of president and could not get voted be in front of the camera having job offer’s within the last 3 weeks?
Joe Biden and Harris weren’t chosen by the people on their own! Who are the people that voted them in now?
This man is a RINO and a legend in his own mind, he may have amassed great wealth for himself and his family, but he’s done very little for the American People.