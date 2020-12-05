Utah Sen. Mitt Romney not only criticized President Donald Trump long and loudly for planning to remove thousands of troops from Germany, he has apparently successfully helped to block it.

A House-Senate conference working out differences on the annual defense bill included a provision pushed by Romney and allies to block any significant troop removal.

“Congress made the right decision,” he said in a statement.

Romney was joined by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Chris Coons, D-Del.; Tim Kaine, D-Va.; and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. in introducing and pushing the amendment.

– Read more of the head RINO and his partners at The Salt Lake Tribune

That wasn’t all that great RINO had on his plate this week. Read on.

Romney blasts Trump lack of leadership during pandemic

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Thursday night issued a scathing condemnation of President Trump’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, calling the president’s rhetoric a “great human tragedy.”

Romney, one of Trump’s most prominent Republican critics, was asked by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer where Trump’s leadership is as he continues to push unfounded conspiracy theories about the election as the coronavirus surges across the nation.

“Well, this hasn’t been the focus of his rhetoric, apparently, and I think it’s a great human tragedy, without question,” Romney said.

“Not all respects, but we’ve relaxed our standards as individuals,” he continued. “Some states haven’t had mask mandates. And from Washington we have not had a constant, consistent plan and plea for people to wear masks, to social-distance, to take all the measures that would reduce the spread of this disease.”

– Read more at the Hill and watch the CNN interview below.

"This hasn't been the focus of his rhetoric apparently and I think it's a great human tragedy," says Sen. Mitt Romney of Trump's approach to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The extraordinary loss of life is heartbreaking… From Washington, we have not had a constant, consistent plan.” pic.twitter.com/pmHsJjykxw — CNN (@CNN) December 4, 2020

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.