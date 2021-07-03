American champion Sha’Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.
Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, spoke of her ban Friday on the “Today” show. She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson’s spot in the 100.
Richardson accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27, which would be in time to run in the women’s relays. USA Track and Field has not disclosed plans for the relay.
The 21-year-old sprinter was expected to face Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in one of the most highly anticipated races of the Olympic track meet.
On Thursday, as reports swirled about her possible marijuana use, Richardson put out a tweet that said, simply: “I am human.” On Friday, she went on TV and said she smoked marijuana as a way of coping with her mother’s recent death.
“I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” she told NBC. “I know I can’t hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”
Richardson had what could have been a three-month sanction reduced to one month because she participated in a counseling program.
The criminalization and banning of cannabis is an instrument of racist and colonial policy.
The IOC should reconsider its suspension of Ms. Richardson and any athletes penalized for cannabis use. This ruling along w/ IOC denial of swim caps for natural hair is deeply troubling. https://t.co/Ao1Yu8Ax9G
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2021
After the London Olympics, international regulators relaxed the threshold for what constitutes a positive test for marijuana from 15 nanograms per milliliter to 150 ng/m. They explained the new threshold was an attempt to ensure that in-competition use is detected and not use during the days and weeks before competition.
Though there have been wide-ranging debates about whether marijuana should be considered a performance-enhancing drug, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency makes clear on its website that “all synthetic and naturally occurring cannabinoids are prohibited in-competition, except for cannabidiol (CBD),” a byproduct that is being explored for possible medical benefits.
While not weighing in on her prospects for the relays, USATF issued a statement that said her “situation is incredibly unfortunate and devastating for everyone involved.” The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it was “working with USATF to determine the appropriate next steps.”
Richardson said if she’s allowed to run in the relay, “I’m grateful, but if not, I’m just going to focus on myself.”
Her case is the latest in a number of doping-related embarrassments for U.S. track team. Among those banned for the Olympics are the reigning world champion at 100 meters, Christian Coleman, who is serving a suspension for missing tests, and the American record holder at 1,500 and 5,000 meters, Shelby Houlihan, who tested positive for a performance enhancer she blamed on tainted meat in a burrito. Also on Friday, defending Olympic 100-meter hurdles champion Brianna McNeal had a five-year ban for tampering or attempted tampering with the doping-control process upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Now, Richardson is out as well, denying the Olympics of a much-hyped race and an electric personality. She ran at the trials with flowing orange hair and long fingernails.
“To put on a face and go out in front of the world and hide my pain, who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with pain and struggles you’ve never had to experience before?” Richardson said.
AOC, I see you still haven’t gotten that dictionary and looked up the word “racist”.
all of you Liberals are toddlers in adult bodies—all you can do is finger-point, name call, and blame. Why don’t you people grow up?
In the real world, there are rules that must be abided by and qualifications that must be met, particularly where competitive sports is concerned. You either pass, or you don’t. That is not racist—that is the resulting consequence of what happens when one fails to adhere to the guidelines that are necessary to be accepted into an event.
Just because you wandered into Congress half-brained doesn’t make that the norm.
Son Of Thunder: “Just because you wandered into Congress half-brained doesn’t make that the norm.”
I am having trouble with what is “the norm”.
We have a demented, half-brain, corrupt puppet as president.
We have a (giggles) self-righteous, Hussey Harris as vice president.
We have a hateful socialist, Nasty Nancy as speaker of the house.
We have a know it all Bimbo bartender in Congress….. etc. etc.
AOC needs to concede her position to someone of color since she’s not mentally capable of understanding the English language, how else can she prove she’s not racist? She also needs to open her doors to illegals that have no place to go. I mean I’m sure there’s enough room for a few to sleep on the floor, with over 170k a year salary, how many square feet do you think she has? I’m talking about living space not her square feet.
If someone is Black , an illegal immigrant or LGBTQ they should be given a “Get out of Jail Free card”
According to the disgraceful, dishonorable, bimbo bartender, Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
When are people going to wake to the fact that God has provided Marijuana to use to keep our sanity while the communist are raping our nation to death.
God also provided the coca plant, and opium poppies, for us to use as medicine. Should competing athletes be allowed their use prior to an event?
Hey Scruffy, I’m pretty sure if she had her way, there would be no jails and no police. Wouldn’t it be a hoot if she needed police and dialed 911 only to get put on hold, by being told “Your emergency is very important to us”, please stay on the line and your call will be answered in the order in which it was received. Then some awesome elevator music could be played while she’s sweating peanuts (bullets aren’t allowed for leftists). Since she used to be a bartender, maybe she could interest her attackers with, I don’t know, Sex on the beach?
Right on, AOC! Dis be racis’ an’ colonial ‘cuz dey stole us an’ dey sold us an’ dey owe us. We’s kin do whatevuh we wants ‘cuz slavery, and ev’body know yo cain’t put on you natural cap wifout some ganja. I’s so upset now I cain’t even break a window or throw a Molotov cocktail!
According to AOC, Marijuana use is an immutable and distinctive characteristic of non-White people.
How is that claim not, itself, racist?
Sorry drug users are not allowed regardless of the color of their skin. We are ALL Equal and the laws apply to all of us equally. Do drugs, no sports – Simple! I wish they would test members of the House, Senate and White House for drugs/alcohol on a daily basis – amazing how many would be tossed out or arrested.
how about we stop using the word racist, and start using the word responsible?
I never hear these ‘victims-of-alleged-systemic-racism’ say, “you know, I made a mistake and I take responsibility for my actions”
all you ever hear is excuses …
grow up people
AOC, as usual, is a complete moron. This girl (Richardson) is contrite and has accepted the responsibility of her mistake. She admits she screwed up and has apologized. We need more athletes like this in this country.
AOC you are “racist and practice a colonial policy” against the United States of America. Secondly, ones body is a temple, which one should not destroy (we age quick enough). Shame on Sha’Carri Richardson, a great athlete and yet she is trying to destroy her body and her mind using marijuana.
Didn’t say what state Richardson was from, but it don’t matter if MJ is legal or not, she’s competing in the olympics and they have their own rules regardless of which country the olympics are being held at. As for AOC, there goes the bug eyed donkey face again, HEE HAW HEE HAW HEE HAW!
For AOC, everything is racist. When she gets her Starbucks Latte in the morning on her way to Congress, she screams ‘you are a f#nking RACIST!’ at her barista, for putting in white steamed milk (but she drinks it anyway).
I watched that interview with Savannah Guthrie of NBC. The young lady was the most gracious person I have ever seen in that predicament.
She did not blame anything or anyone else over this incident and took full responsibility.
She apologized to her fans, sponsors and anyone else she had let down.
Based on this response, I expect big things from her in the future.
In short, she handled this much better than AOC did.
Her case is the latest in a number of doping-related embarrassments for U.S. track team.
The quality of ‘athletes’ in this country, NFL, Olympics, ect has steadily declined.