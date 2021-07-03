WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday declined to take up the case of a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding, leaving in place a decision that she broke state anti-discrimination laws.
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have agreed to hear the case and review the decision. Four justices are needed for the court to take a case.
In 2018 the high court ordered Washington state courts to take a new look at the case involving florist Barronelle Stutzman and her Arlene’s Flowers business. That followed the justices’ decision in a different case involving a Colorado baker who declined to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.
After that review, the Washington Supreme Court ruled unanimously that state courts did not act with animosity toward religion when they ruled Stutzman broke the state’s anti-discrimination laws by refusing on religious grounds to provide flowers for the wedding of Rob Ingersoll and Curt Freed.
Stutzman had sold Ingersoll flowers for nearly a decade and knew he was gay. But she contended his marriage went against her religious beliefs and she felt she could not provide services for the event.
Washington state law says businesses offering services to opposite-sex couples must provide the same service to same-sex couples.
© 2021 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have agreed to hear the case and review the decision. Four justices are needed for the court to take a case.”
Okay, who is the sour grape this time? These same-sex people really need to get an understanding of rights, privileges, and legal standing. This crap keeps coming up again and again and it has really gotten old. These idiots seriously could not go to another florist who would accommodate them? Really??
” leaving in place a decision that she broke state anti-discrimination laws”. The gutless Supreme Court. If I am a florist and I am against abortion, should I have to provide flowers to a woman who is celebrating the abortion she just had? This florist in Washington state, according to the court, has broken anti – discrimination laws. Is this faithful person going to pay fines, get sued by the homosexual couple and is she going to be sent to jail for her religious beliefs? What a disgrace our Country has become. The destruction of the Judeo Christian beliefs that were / are the moral fabric of our society.
Virtually every decision being made is for the specific purpose of destroying Religious freedom and Christianity. These are things which obama put in place during the administration of Satan, his willing cohorts are now carrying out. They are the forces of darkness. Their intent is the destruction of the USA. They sadly are succeeding…
Washington State, along with Oregon, and California are perverted hell holes. At least part of Oregon has had enough and wants to join Idaho. Eastern Washington State should consider the same thing along with eastern California.
It seems the alphabet people intentionally seek out merchants with religious convictions!
This is a violation of her Constitutional Rights. At a wedding, the photographer, caterer, cake person, and flower provider are participants in the wedding. They are actively involved, at times they are giving directions. For a Christian a “same-sex wedding” is an abomination, and the government is forcing participation. This is wrong.
I’m just waiting for the day when a Muslim baker or florist turns down the request for a same sex couple’s wedding, wouldn’t that be a sight to see? In this scenario, would SCOTUS reject a possible appeal or would they be falling all over themselves to hear the case? Any thoughts?