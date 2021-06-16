Rhodes College students will go back to in-person learning for the fall semester but for those without a COVID-19 vaccine, it will cost them.
Rhodes sent an email to students Tuesday that the liberal arts college will charge unvaccinated students a $1,500 Health and Safety fee per semester to cover the costs of mandatory testing.
“Aligned with our long-standing practice and policy requiring health forms and vaccinations, the college fully intends to require the COVID-19 vaccination immediately upon FDA approval,” the email read. “This will be required for students, faculty, staff, vendors and campus partners.”
Until FDA approval, the college strongly recommends full vaccination for anyone who goes to campus and flu vaccines are required for the fall. Those who do not receive vaccines must pay the fee to cover the costs of the student’s weekly COVID-19 testing.
Vice President for Student Life Meghan Harte Weyant, who also leads health and safety efforts, said the college invested in weekly asymptomatic testing for the spring semester which led to a safer campus. Now, Weyant said Rhodes wants to reduce the need for testing by encouraging vaccinations.
“A campus-wide commitment to vaccination will mean that we can move towards full capacity and reduced masking allowing for the intentional in-person campus life experience that we all love about Rhodes,” Weyant said. “We hope our students will choose to be vaccinated to keep themselves, our campus and community safe.”
Weyant said a high percentage of students, faculty and staff have already been vaccinated.
The college said all students should be vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall and can submit their vaccination cards by Aug. 1 on Medicat.
International students who plan to attend Rhodes in the fall but have not received the COVID-19 vaccine can email the Director of International Programs Erin Hillis their intent to be vaccinated and waive the fee.
Students can submit requests for medical or religious vaccine exemptions to Student Accessibility Services by Aug. 2.
© © 2021 Journal Media Group
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Parents aren’t getting the education they are paying for now.
“To cover the costs of mandatory testing”—kinda like an uninsured motorist fee. Rather than students cramming for exams, how about you idiots take this and cram it somewhere.
How’s about ever PARENT REPLY “Since your indoctrination center, is becoming too TOXIC, you can go SHOVE YOUR FEE where the sun doesn’t shine.”
THEN PULL THEIR KIDS OUT!
The scamdemic’s real purpose was/is to SERIOUSLY introduce communism into EVERY facet of our lives and this is just more of it. It’s all out relentless attack now. Let the law suits begin. Silence will NOT work, people. At LEAST parents are fighting back against the evil critical race theory.
NOT Only should the parents sue, but SO TOO Should the students…
This is silly. States are opening up to the point there are no restriction anymore. I imagine students will take one card and simply make fake ones to sell for $5.
Rhodes College, you communists sure are practicing equality for all, aren’t you? I hope you clowns at Rhodes College will get your behinds handed to you by students who file lawsuits against you.
I’d even go so far as to hope the lawsuits are SO COSTLY, the school is forced to shut down PERMANENTLY, and everyone working there, be given PERMANENT PINK SLIPS from ever working in ‘education’ ever again!
How embarassing for most of the alumni – now they have to lie about their alma mater or claim they only finished high school. What a bad joke of a college administration. Bet the lawyers are lining up and raring to go.
Time to boycott going to college at all colleges and universities, until they wake up two or three years from now when they can’t afford those gross salaries for the professors that know better than us.
For a good decade or more, i’ve been saying ALL THESE LEFTIST colleges, need to get boycotted by EVERY SANE PARENT..
I’d be leaving the school and probably suing for at least part of my tuition if I couldn’t transfer the credits to another school.
Vice President for Student Life Meghan Harte Weyant, who also leads health and safety efforts, said the college invested in weekly asymptomatic testing for the spring semester which led to a safer campus. Now, Weyant said Rhodes wants to reduce the need for testing by encouraging vaccinations. LMAO!
The parents of this proud girl should get their money back as she is clearly not being educated , but rather indoctrinated and I wonder if they realize how stupid she sounds. ” Testing of asymptomatic students during the spring semester led to a safer campus” Drink some more Kool-Aid why dont you?
Even the CDC who are about as believable as Pinnochio has conceded that their is no need to test asymptomatic people because they Do not spread the disease unless of course they ARE injected with the experimental biologic agent and happen to spread it through shedding as what happens with other FDA approved vaccines. SHHH! But ,hey what the heck… At $1500 per student per semester seems like a pretty good money maker for the school to invest in god knows what, because it’s certainly not education!