Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump said Sunday that election integrity is a top priority in the upcoming November election and the committee is focused on it “like a laser.”
During an interview with Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” on April 7, Ms. Trump said that the committee will dedicate all of its resources to its Election Integrity Division “as needed.”
“When you talk about election integrity, it is vital. It is the number one thing that we are focused on, aside from getting out the vote, which, of course, Donald Trump himself will do for us,” Ms. Trump said.
“We are making sure that we leave nothing to chance because we have to understand the importance of this election,” she added.
Former President Donald Trump raked in a massive $50.5 million in funds for his reelection bid on Saturday. With this funding, Ms. Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Trump, said the RNC can now afford to ensure that poll workers are trained and lawyers are present in every voting precinct.
“Prior to last night, the largest single event fundraiser in politics ever was the one that Joe Biden had. And he needed three presidents to haul in $26 million,” she said, referring to President Biden’s fundraiser in March, which included former presidents Barrack Obama and Bill Clinton.
“We needed one man, Donald J. Trump, one president, to double that,” Ms. Trump added.
Ms. Trump said that the outcome of this fundraiser event reflects a shift where “people are not sitting on the sidelines anymore.”
“They understand what’s at stake. It’s a must-win election. And from the election integrity perspective, we’re focused on it like a laser at the RNC,” she added.
Under a joint-fundraising agreement, funds from the fundraiser event will go to the Trump campaign, the former president’s Save America PAC, the RNC, and state GOP parties.
RNC chair Michael Whatley, who was also present for the interview, said the committee will spend “every dollar” raised on two “critical core” missions: increasing voter turnout and protecting the ballot.
Mr. Whatley said that the RNC is working with state legislatures, boards of elections, and secretaries of state to ensure the implementation of the rules of the road.
The committee will file lawsuits if the rules are not adhered to, he said, adding that the RNC had filed over 80 lawsuits in 24 states “to make sure that we have the ground ready to go for safe elections.”
The committee has also been recruiting and training thousands of observers and attorneys “to make sure that we are in the room” when a vote is cast and counted, Mr. Whatley said.
“What we want are fair, accurate, secure, and transparent elections. And when we have it, then we’re going to protect the sanctity of that ballot. We’re going to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” he added.
President Trump’s campaign’s fundraiser, dubbed the “Inaugural Leadership Dinner,” was held in hedge fund billionaire John Paulson’s $110 million home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.
Thie event is a much-needed boost for President Trump, who has been routinely outraised by President Biden amid a financial squeeze due to ballooning lawyer fees and legal payouts from his criminal and civil court cases.
Mr. Paulson told The Epoch Times on Saturday that the event has now claimed the position of being the most successful political fundraiser in U.S. history.
“This sold-out event has raised the most in a single political fundraiser in history. This overwhelming support demonstrates the enthusiasm for President Trump and his policies,” he remarked.
Melanie Sun, Janice Hisle, and Reuter contributed to this report.
Had the prior worthless RNC leadership understood this the US would not be in the position it is now.
This Treasonous, dishonest, destructive, woke, immoral, Socialist Democrat Party’s and their Democrat RINOs objective is to deliberately lie, cheat and steal. To disregard the U.S. Constitution and our laws, in order to take total control of the American people by restricting U.S. citizens their constitutional rights and freedoms, including freedom of speech. Stopping oil production, increase Spending, Taxes and the inflation cost of everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism, enforced by their political DOJ, their FBI Gestapo and IRS.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
No matter the costs to the people, the government, or the nation.
This treasonous, destructive, immoral, lying, woke, socialist Democrat Party, their Democrat RINOs and their corrupt, demented, obedient sock-puppet president Joe B. OBiden’s administration has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
“to make sure that we are in the room” when a vote is cast and counted, Mr. Whatley said.” ,,,,,,but the last two elections proved that most of the corruption is not within the voting booths where properly ID’d people arrive to vote,,,,it’s within the preprogrammed computers of key stroke vote theft and within the waves of AI harvested and blighted mail-in vote grain, that collectively cancel the honest righteous legal votes, that were only planted one at a time in Democrat weed infested ever shifting ground. It is a sad state of American affairs when the only way honest voting people and parties can win an election, is to put on the very evil face of the enemy to defeat him, and mimic and exceed the dishonesties of the evil opposing party. Yes, it is indeed coming to just that and will unless when the good gets elected, they have the courage to cut out the cancer, and jail those who sought to jail and silence WE THE PEOPLE. Expecting things to change by not prosecuting the real criminals is like defunding the police and expecting the crimes and election thefts to stop.
PITY They weren’t this concerned in 2020!!