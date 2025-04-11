Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the United States has started a “massive” new effort to learn what has caused autism rates to spike in recent years.

“We’ve launched a massive testing and research effort that’s going to involve hundreds of scientists from around the world,” Kennedy said on April 10 during a Cabinet meeting in Washington.

“By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic, and we’ll be able to eliminate those exposures.”

It’s not clear which researchers are involved. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

People on the autism spectrum have a developmental disability and can display symptoms such as difficulty communicating and suffer from issues such as seizures. Some may see therapists to develop better life skills.

Studies have identified possible causes for autism, including prenatal steroid use, fluoride, and air pollution.

“There are many different factors that have been identified that may make a child more likely to have ASD, including environmental, biologic, and genetic factors,” the HHS website reads.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that vaccines do not cause autism, although Kennedy has said that there may be a link.

One out of every 36 children in the United States has autism spectrum disorder, according to the CDC. That’s up from one in 150 in 2002.

Some researchers say the rise in autism is driven in part because health care professionals are better able to diagnose the condition.

Kennedy campaigned on health and environmental issues as an independent candidate for president in 2024 but later dropped out of the race. After then-former President Donald Trump received Kennedy’s endorsement, he chose Kennedy as his candidate to lead HHS and probe the potential link between vaccines and autism, with the aim to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA). Kennedy told The Epoch Times in late 2024 that he would revamp the National Institutes of Health, which is part of HHS, to investigate the causes of autism and diseases.

“Together, we will end the chronic disease epidemic and keep our children safe, healthy, and disease-free,” Trump said during his inaugural address.

In February, after the Senate confirmed Kennedy as health secretary, Trump established the MAHA Commission, which the White House stated would investigate the “root causes of America’s escalating health crisis.”

Trump said on April 10 that the fact that so many children have autism “is a horrible statistic, and there’s got to be something out there that’s doing this.”

Speaking to Kennedy, he said: “So you think you’re going to have a pretty good idea? There will be no bigger news conference than that.”