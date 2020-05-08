RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says it is “beyond the pale” that the pastor of a Virginia church was issued a criminal citation for having 16 people at a Palm Sunday service that authorities claim violated the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
The U.S. Department of Justice has sided with the Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Chincoteague in a lawsuit the church filed against Gov. Ralph Northam after its pastor was cited last month.
Speaking on “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio on Wednesday, Pence, who heads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said he agreed with the DOJ’s decision to file a statement of interest supporting the church.
“Look, even in the midst of a national emergency, every American enjoys our cherished liberties, including the freedom of religion,” Pence said.
“The very idea that the Commonwealth of Virginia would sanction a church for having 16 people come to a Palm Sunday service, when I think the church actually seats about 250, was just beyond the pale, and I’m truly grateful for Attorney General William Barr standing by religious liberty,” Pence said.
The federal lawsuit alleges the church’s pastor, Kevin Wilson, was issued a criminal citation because he held a service with 16 people on April 5.
The Justice Department’s filing, citing the lawsuit, says the church had maintained social distancing and had extensive sanitizing of common surfaces. The church said attendees had to stay 6 feet apart and use hand sanitizer before entering the building.
The Justice Department said Virginia “cannot treat religious gatherings less favorably than other similar, secular gatherings.”
Authorities allege the church violated the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
The state was expected to file a legal brief in the lawsuit on Thursday.
Just more Secular Socialist sausage makers attempt to “Never let a crisis go to waste” where they show the people that they themselves and their governance attempts to control a PEOPLE designed to govern themselves have become the waste. I don’t recall anything in our Constitution that guarantees freedom of religion EXCEPT when a Political virus of Democrat Socialism or a real virus called Corona appears.
When the weak self-worshipping dependency driven American people of “Never Let a Crisis go to waste” meet and take on the strong self-governing Providence inspired PEOPLE of “Never Let our Government OF THE PEOPLE go to waste”,, just like the Democrat Socialists of the past, they will fall like dead leaves in an November election wind storm. The alarming Spector of impending death awakens even the walking brain dead of their own party and has proved positive that you cannot be called a Christian while empowering their evil with your votes that put you on the road to hell and Jesus out of office.
Tree of Liberty
Three words in the Constitution and the Socialist Democrats have abused them. “Freedom of Religion.” NOT “Freedom from Religion.”
They want the latter not the former. They believe as Marx did. “Religion is the opiate of the people.” Marx is their god.
God is our Creator and Sovereign of the Universe.
This isn’t about protecting people from a virus, these tyrannical practices of citing pastors is to show us who the boss is, and we best not forget it when they pass out the citations. They will double down and start jailing us next. They hate God, Guns and Religion. All three are a threat to these tyrants.