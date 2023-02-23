Most supporters of the mandates claim that the associated increase in vaccination rates, and its implied reduction in the spread of COVID-19, outweigh the cost of the disruptions. However, we find that the effects of the mandates on their intended outcomes are not statistically noticeable in any of the cities they were implemented in all empirical strategies used.

The researchers propose that a key reason for the failure of these mandates is that it was easy for unvaccinated residents to simply cross city lines to visit the bars, restaurants and more that were unavailable to them within city limits. The paper argued nationwide mandates were more effective since crossing national borders is much more difficult.

Vitor Melo, one of the researchers behind the report, said he began the research in part because the success of nationwide vaccine mandates in Europe was being touted as proof of the need for those mandates in U.S. cities.

Melo said he expected to find that the vaccine mandates helped slow the spread of COVID-19, albeit on a smaller scale than what was seen in European countries, but was surprised to find in his research that that was not the case.

“There is definitely reason to be skeptical that if something worked in France, it would work in D.C.,” Melo told The Center Square.

Melo said his paper did not address the efficacy of vaccines, another hot topic, but showed moreso that those Americans who were unwilling to get vaccinated would not buckle, regardless of a municipal mandate.

All the cities reviewed in the study announced their indoor vaccine mandates in 2021 and repealed them in 2022.

“Many firms lost businesses because of this,” Melo said. “They lost customers. They weren’t allowed to let customers in if they were not vaccinated, and also they lost staff. The idea at the time was that the benefits would outweigh the cost…but then what I find in the research is that there is not much of a benefit at all.”

The efficacy of the vaccines also are being questioned after Dr. Anthony Fauci co-authored a paper shortly after he left his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases that said he know they would provide only limited protection against infection because “candidate vaccines for most other respiratory viruses have to date been insufficiently protective.”