Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has vetoed a bill that would ban gender transition procedures for minors and prohibit male athletes from playing on female sports teams.
Specifically, the bill—known as the SAFE (Saving Ohio Adolescents from Experimentation) Act—would ban physicians from performing gender reassignment surgeries or prescribing cross-sex hormones or puberty-blocking drugs to minors.
Other provisions would prohibit courts from denying or limiting parents’ rights based on their decision to raise their child according to his or her biological sex and bar schools from allowing male athletes to join female sports teams in high schools and colleges.
Announcing his decision at a Dec. 29 press conference, the governor said that after meeting with families, visiting children’s hospitals, and weighing arguments both for and against the legislation, he could not sign the bill.
“Were I to sign House Bill 68, or were House Bill 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is medically best for a child than the two people who love that child the most—the parents,” Mr. DeWine said, noting that he’d vetoed the bill moments before the press conference.
He stressed that he had spoken with several transgender individuals who said they would have taken their own lives if they had not received gender-altering treatments.
“This is a question of life, as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “You know, on the abortion issue, I believe that’s a question of life and protecting human life. I believe, ultimately, my decision here was ultimately made about protecting life.”
Sports Are Another Issue
Meanwhile, the sports issue, he said, did not factor into his decision.
“The second sports part of this bill [is] certainly important, but it affects just a handful, literally a handful of children,” he said. “The part that I’ve addressed affects many more, even though it’s a small number of the total population of children in the state of Ohio, so I focused on that and did not ever get to the second issue.”
Despite the veto, the governor said he shared Republican lawmakers’ concerns about several issues the bill addressed, including the performance of gender-altering surgeries on children.
“I adamantly agree with the General Assembly that no surgery of this kind should ever be performed on those under the age of 18,” he said. “I am therefore directing our agencies to draft rules to ban this practice in the state of Ohio.”
He said he would also direct state agencies to immediately draft new rules requiring them to report data on patients who had received gender-altering care to the General Assembly every six months, as well as rules restricting who could provide such care.
“I invited members of the General Assembly to meet with us to collaborate, to collaborate in the rule drafting and to move this process forward, and I asked them to work with us starting next week,” he added.
The bill passed the Ohio House and Senate earlier this month with near unanimous support from Republicans, with the exception of state Sen. Nathan Manning.
The party holds a supermajority in both legislative chambers and would have the votes necessary to override Mr. DeWine’s veto if they so choose.
This bill would have prevented Child abuse and sexual child molestation of the worst kind. Just who spawns such creatures devoid of all concepts of a workable humanity worthy to procreate and inherit the earth, now disfigured in mental indoctrinations that only inherit the whirlwind? Shame on this governor, too politically timid, cowardly or ignorant to just do the right thing for children born to parents with no ability to process a workable morality that sustains life, which now hopefully will be accomplished by removing him from office ASAP. Just more executive immediate gratification that will lead to his own long-term political destruction, leaving scarred and disfigured children,,, the very image of what the democrats in his party are now accomplishing on collective American greatness, that degrades with every sick slice and dice attack on our innocent children, too young to make a proper decision that will affect and diminish them the rest of their lives. Yet still, that ancient foe, doth seek to work us woe, his craft and power are great, and armed with cruel hate, on earth is not their equal,,,in evil,,,unless you count the number of black African slaves the Muslims began capturing 200 years before the Europeans enslaved them. The Muslims castrated and made eunuchs out of most of the many more male slaves who died on the trip across the desert than any ocean, which is why Mecca, Medina, and Cairo are predominately light skinned Semitic.
Being led by a Democrat party obsessed with sex, gender and Race to control our USA populations, will lead to the death of American greatness. It is a short step indeed from controlling THE PEOPLE in society in Obama-like fundeMENTAL social changes that result in castrating gender mutilations, and disfigurements used to change society into their hands to control us,,,,, to next using race as a means to decide winners and losers and who gets their reproductive organs sacrificed to the great Gods of secular socialism. Ever ask yourself why Africa, the proven cradle of human civilization is not now as over- populated or more populated than Asia and the Middle East? You can thank the eunuch producing Muslims, who castrated black men by the millions, who did not end the male disfiguring human slave trade by law until the 1970s in some Muslim countries, and in fact of practice until the 1980s in Mauritania, which now out numbers the amount of American border jumping illegal alien entries of any other African nation. Ironic these abused blacks flee Africa to America only to look forward to the same social regressions in Secular socialism that they were abused and oppressed by Islam.
More and more, this piece of excrement in the ohio governorship is proving to me he is AND HAS NEVER BEEN conservative, but a RINO…
“Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a RINO, has vetoed a bill that would ban gender transition procedures for minors and prohibit male athletes from playing on female sports teams.”
Nobody but a immoral, demonic liberal Democrat RINO would veto a bill that would ban gender transition procedures for minors and prohibit male athletes from playing on female sports teams.
The party holds a supermajority in both legislative chambers and would have the votes necessary to override Mr. DeWine’s veto if they so choose. They better damn well choose to override the veto!
LETS HOPE they do…
I have but three words for this “guy” – COLOSSAL GLUTEUS MAXIMUS. I read another article today and it said DeWine had been paid by hospitals and others to veto the bill. Good guy right? NNNNNOOOOOO. Throw him in jail. Never happen but we can hope.
He’s an UTTER Richard cranium!
“Were I to sign House Bill 68, or were House Bill 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is medically best for a child than the two people who love that child the most—the parents,”
Then abolish Child Protective Services. That’s pretty much what their job is.
Truly LOVING parents can do nearly as much unintended harm as neglectful parents can do intentionally.
While I agree that it is not the State’s position to take over parental responsibility, some parents are not “the two people who love their children best.” We have all heard of cases where parents have given their children drugs and alcohol. Obviously, this isn’t doing what is best for them, and sometimes – much as I hate the very thought of “Child Protective Services” – the State has to step in. As for the transgender children who said they would have killed themselves if they hadn’t been allowed gender-altering treatments, please remember that transgender individuals have about an 80% likelihood of suicide even AFTER their change. These people (kids AND adults) have a mental disorder, and “fixing” their gender doesn’t address the real cause of their condition.
As for allowing biological males to compete on women’s teams, the very idea is so obviously insane that it is mind-boggling that any rational person is even considering it, let alone mandating it. Mr. DeWine needs to wake up and face reality.
AND kids LIE THROUGH the teeth all the time, so who KNOWS If their claims of “I’d have killed myself” re not just flights of fancy..